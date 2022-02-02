Bruiser’s Nest, the school-based enterprise at Cambridge High School, was among 461 school-based enterprises achieving gold-level certification for the 2021-2022 school year and will be recognized during DECA’s International Career Development Conference in Atlanta, GA.
The Cambridge DECA members who contributed to the certification were Kacey Schmidt & Mallory Wallace with the assistance of their DECA chapter advisor, Cynthia Jensen. The SBE at Cambridge High School has operated for ten year(s) and is to be commended for this achievement.
“DECA’s School-based Enterprise Certification Program is a rigorous process designed to help DECA members demonstrate their classroom learning in a practical, learning laboratory, and then translate that into meaningful outcomes,” said Christopher Young, CAE, Chief Program Officer at DECA Inc. “These DECA members are practicing important workplace readiness skills while preparing for college and careers.”
DECA’s School-based Enterprise Certification Program provides recognition for outstanding achievement by school-based enterprises and to motivate SBEs to strive for excellence and growth. SBEs can be certified at three levels: bronze, silver or gold. In order to apply for the certification, SBEs must submit extensive documentation that explains how the SBE demonstrates the practice of various marketing and retail standards. A review committee evaluates the documentation to determine which level of certification has been achieved. DECA’s School-based Enterprise programs are sponsored by Intuit and Otis Spunkmeyer Inc.