Oakland, Christiana set fire and EMS station referendums

Voters in the towns of Oakland and Christiana will be asked in April to approve referendums funding their portions of a $6.3 million Cambridge fire and EMS station expansion. The Cambridge Village Board, meanwhile, continues to weigh what amount to put on its spring ballot.
The village and town boards had been under pressure in recent months to make a decision after Cambridge Community Fire and EMS Commission Chairman Eugene Kapsner said final referendum language had to be submitted to Dane and Jefferson counties by Dec. 8. That deadline was shared at meetings as late as a fire and EMS commission meeting on Nov. 18.
Cambridge Village Administrator Lisa Moen corrected that assumption at a village board meeting on Nov. 23, saying she’d been in touch with county clerks who confirmed the deadline is in fact in late January. Dec. 8 is the deadline to put a referendum on the February primary ballot, Moen said.
“We do have time. This doesn’t have to be approved right now,” Moen said.
Christiana Town Chairman Mark Cook has also said he has spoken with Dane County and confirmed that January deadline.
After lengthy debate, and knowing they still have time, the Cambridge Village Board took no action on Nov. 23. They’re expected to act at an upcoming meeting. The village board next meets on Dec. 14. It has canceled its Dec. 28 meeting; Jan. 10 is its next meeting beyond that.
Commission decision
In April 2021, referendums to triple the size of the station at a cost of $6.5 million failed in Cambridge and the towns of Oakland and Christiana and passed in Rockdale and the town of Lake Mills.
Rockdale and the Town of Lake Mills don’t plan to put the issue on their ballots again in April 2022, as long as the cost doesn’t rise about the $6.5 million approved by their voters in 2021.
For the project to proceed, all five municipalities must pass a referendum. The townships also have an additional step after their referendums, with majority votes required an annual voters meetings in April.
After a summer-long effort by an appointed committee to trim square footage and amenities to come in at a cost more palatable to voters, the fire and EMS commission voted on Nov. 18 to move ahead with a $6.3 station expansion project and recommended that Cambridge and the towns of Oakland and Christiana put their portions of that on the ballot in April 2022.
The cost of the station expansion project would be divvied up according to each municipality’s equalized value. About 25 percent of the $6.3 million cost, or about $1.57 million, would be Cambridge’s responsibility. Another 49 percent, or about $3.1 million, would be funded by Oakland. About 20 percent, or about $1.26 million would come from Christiana; 3.5 percent, or about $220,500 from the Town of Lake Mills; and 2.5 percent, or about $157,500, from Rockdale.
Expansion plan
The nearly 40-year-old station West Main Street in Cambridge currently encompasses about 9,800 square feet.
The $6.5 million proposal put before voters last April would have grown it to about 29,000 square feet, spreading out onto the site of a former Pizza Pit restaurant that the town of Christiana bought in 2019.
The new $6.3 million proposal would expand it to about 24,000 square feet, with six new fire department truck bays, rather than the seven proposed last spring, and carve a seventh bay for EMS Department ambulances out of space in the existing station. It would also scale back, from last spring’s proposal, on space for offices, meeting rooms and crew quarters including sleeping rooms. It still has the station spreading out onto the former Pizza Pit site.
Cost comparison
Commission members on Nov. 18 reiteratred that, due to rising inflation and rising construction costs, the $6.3 million proposal reflects more trimming of the project’s size and scope than the $200,000 reduction in cost appears to suggest.
The $6.5 million project proposed in April 2021 would likely today cost about $7.1 million, consultant Devin Flanigan, of Keller Inc., of Kaukauna, recently told the commission.
So, the new $6.3 million proposal would be roughly comparable to a $5.6 million project proposed last spring, or a reduction of about $935,000 in the size and scope of the project, Flanigan said.
The exact configuration of the space in the new $6.3 million proposal is pending new architectural plans expected to be drafted after all the referendums pass.
Taxpayer impact
Neither is there yet a final annual cost to taxpayers per $1,000 of assessed value. Kapsner shared an estimate with the commission on Nov. 18, saying he expects it to range from about $46 per year in Oakland to $56 or $57 in Cambridge, and $55 or $56 in Christiana.
The fire and EMS commission on Nov. 18 also considered, and ultimately passed on, another scenario that would have dropped the cost to about $5.9 million. It would have eliminated 2 of the proposed 7 fire truck bays and carved out even more space in the existing station for those two bays. That would have even further reduced the amount of space left in the existing station footprint for offices, crew quarters and meeting space.
Christiana
After lengthy discussion, the Christiana town board on Nov. 24 voted unanimously to follow the commission’s directive to put a $6.3 million referendum on its April 5 ballot.
That was a shift from a few weeks earlier, when the town board had said it would only be comfortable spending up to about $5 million.
Some town residents who attended the Nov. 24 meeting questioned why the project is being put back on the ballot at all, after voters there rejected it last April.
“Didn’t the people speak? How many times do you do it, until it passes?” questioned town resident Mike Cutrano.
Cutrano also questioned how a referendum can be scheduled without any new project blueprints.
“Shouldn’t we do that before we go to a vote?” he said.
While he called that a “legitimate question,” Town Chairman Mark Cook said there are also demonstrated safety and space issues at the station that need to be fixed soon.
“I’ve been in that fire station enough times to know that it needs a lot of work,” Cook said, adding, “I think people have to have a voice in that,” by putting it to a public vote.
Town board member Jeff Notstad said his mindset has changed, especially after a recent one-on-one meeting with Fire Chief Terry Johnson
“I’ve come a long way in the past month on this thing. I’ve changed my thinking a lot,” Notstad said. “It’s hard to go against giving this thing a shot.”
“I absolutely admire our fire department,” agreed town board member Jim Lowrey, noting that safety issues in the station include turn-out gear racks stored, for lack of space, just a few feet from fire trucks. Someone soon is going to be hurt by a moving truck, he said.
“I think we need to go to referendum,” Lowrey said.
And it fails again?
“Then you’re back to square one,” Lowrey said.
Cambridge
Cambridge Village Board member Carla Galler, meanwhile on Nov. 23, challenged Village President Mark McNally on why he went along with the fire and EMS commission’s choice of $6.3 million. McNally is the village’s representative on the commission.
Though it hadn’t formally voted on a figure, Galler reminded McNally that the village board earlier in November had expressed hope that the cost could come in lower.
“I remember saying we wanted the amount to be below $5.9 million. Then, you go to the meeting and you come back with $6.3 million,” Galler said. “I feel like you’ve kind of put the village board in an awkward position. Is there room to disagree with this number now that it’s out there?”
Village board member Chuck Franklin agreed with Galler that “$6.3 million is too close to what already failed, and I think it has a high risk of failing again.”
Franklin said $5.9 million would be “more palatable” to voters. “It’s a substantial decrease from $6.5 million,” Franklin said. “I think that has a higher chance of passing.”
McNally, in response, said he went along with $6.3 million because it was clear that’s what the commission was going to settle on and he said Cambridge voters need an opportunity to weigh in on that number.
Oakland
That followed debate and decision-making in recent weeks in the town of Oakland, where a town board member had also questioned the $6.3 million.
Jimmy DeGidio ultimately abstained from the town board’s 3-0 vote on Nov. 16 to set an April 2022 referendum at an amount of the fire commission’s choosing. Oakland Town Board member Tom Jensen was absent for the vote.
At that point, the $6.3 million was still just a likely coming recommendation from the commission. Two days later, on Nov. 18, after hearing from Oakland, the fire and EMS commission would formally settle on $6.3 million.
DeGidio pointed out that the town board had said earlier in the fall it wanted to cap the cost at about $5 million cost.
“Last month we talked about staying under $5 million, a few days later we’re talking $6 million, $7 million, it just keeps changing,” DeGidio said. “I was hoping we would see a proposal under $5 million, that’s what we talked about the last time we met.”
Other town board members responded that under a longstanding agreement between the five municipalities, the commission has the authority to set the project cost. Town and village boards ultimately vote to place their referendums on the ballot but have to use the commission’s chosen dollar figure, other board members said.
DeGidio also expressed concerned that Oakland has never scheduled a meeting for town residents since last April’s failed referendum, dedicated to discussing a revised plan.
“At our last annual meeting in April we assured taxpayers that we would have another meeting to guide us on that cost, and I don’t see that happening,” DeGidio said.
Kapsner reiterated a statement he’s made before, that a committee that spent the summer reviewing the station plans found that a 2019 assessment accurately portrayed critical needs at the station.
“It’s still my contention that had it not been for a few people who spent a bunch of money opposing $6.5 million (last April) that that referendum probably would have passed,” Kapsner also said.
Kapsner added that if updates aren’t made soon, fire and EMS staff and volunteer resignations will be the result, likely leading to the need to hire full-time firefighters. The fire department currently is all-volunteer.
“If we lose our fire department, if we lose our EMS, what are we going to do?” Kapsner said.
“I’m not saying that we don’t need EMS, or that we don’t support them, because I do,” DeGidio responded. But “we need to be responsible to our taxpayers. I don’t know how we can vote on this.”
Kapsner also stressed that town voters, at an annual meeting after the April 2022 referendum, will have final say on whether Oakland funds its portion of the project.
“So, our constituents would have two shots to vote on this? Town board member Joy Graffin said.
“If the referendum passes, we have an elector meeting and it still could be voted down,” Kapsner concurred.