College Corner

Wisconsin Lutheran College

Gracie Wilson of Deerfield, a senior at Wisconsin Lutheran College, has been named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2021 semester.

Iowa State

Winter graduation was held at Iowa State University from Dec. 17-18. Iowa State graduates are:

  • Taggert Tesdal of Jefferson, graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree and from the Marketing honors program

Iowa State has also released its list of students that have been named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2021 semester.

  • Benjamin Dunkleberger of Cambridge, a senior history major
  • Mackenzy Nicole Meschke of Cambridge, a senior animal science major

UW-Green Bay

Kyra Christensen of Cambridge has received UW-Green Bay’s the highest semester honors for the fall 2021 semester in academic achievement.

UW-Stout

UW-Stout has released its Dean List for the fall 2021 semester.

Cambridge

  • Jacob Horton, a senior business administration major

Deerfield

  • Riley Frederickson, a freshman pre animation and digital media major
  • Makayla Martin, a senior graphic communications major
  • Brianna Pautz, a junior applied mathematics and computer science major

UW-Stevens Point

Ashley Hansen of Deerfield has received the highest academic honors for attaining a high grade point averages during the fall 2021 semester at UW-Stevens Point.

UW-Oshkosh

UW-Oshkosh has released its list of students who have been named to the Dean’s List and Honor Roll for the fall 2021 semester.

Cambridge

  • Leah Holden, Honor Roll
  • Carrie Yerges, Honor Roll

Deerfield

  • Danielle Gratz, Honor Roll

Marquette University

Marquette University has released the list of students who have been named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2021 semester.

  • Aynsley Kauffman of Cambridge, a psychology major
  • Sammy Pili of Cambridge, a biochemistry and molecular biology major

