College Corner Jan 26, 2022 1 hr ago

Wisconsin Lutheran CollegeGracie Wilson of Deerfield, a senior at Wisconsin Lutheran College, has been named to the Dean's List for the fall 2021 semester.Iowa StateWinter graduation was held at Iowa State University from Dec. 17-18. Iowa State graduates are:Taggert Tesdal of Jefferson, graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree and from the Marketing honors programIowa State has also released its list of students that have been named to the Dean's List for the fall 2021 semester.Benjamin Dunkleberger of Cambridge, a senior history majorMackenzy Nicole Meschke of Cambridge, a senior animal science majorUW-Green BayKyra Christensen of Cambridge has received UW-Green Bay's the highest semester honors for the fall 2021 semester in academic achievement.UW-StoutUW-Stout has released its Dean List for the fall 2021 semester.CambridgeJacob Horton, a senior business administration majorDeerfieldRiley Frederickson, a freshman pre animation and digital media majorMakayla Martin, a senior graphic communications majorBrianna Pautz, a junior applied mathematics and computer science majorUW-Stevens PointAshley Hansen of Deerfield has received the highest academic honors for attaining a high grade point averages during the fall 2021 semester at UW-Stevens Point.UW-OshkoshUW-Oshkosh has released its list of students who have been named to the Dean's List and Honor Roll for the fall 2021 semester.CambridgeLeah Holden, Honor RollCarrie Yerges, Honor RollDeerfieldDanielle Gratz, Honor RollMarquette UniversityMarquette University has released the list of students who have been named to the Dean's List for the fall 2021 semester.Aynsley Kauffman of Cambridge, a psychology majorSammy Pili of Cambridge, a biochemistry and molecular biology major