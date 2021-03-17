Deerfield Bunny Breakfast becomes a drive-through meal

The Deerfield Community Center will hold a drive-through version of its annual Bunny Breakfast this year, after canceling the event in 2020 due to COVID-19.
The drive-through breakfast is set for Saturday, March 20 from 8-10 a.m. Meals will be picked up in the DCC parking lot, at 10 Liberty Street.
Participants must pre-order to receive a meal. Orders can be placed at dccenter.org or by calling (608) 764-5935 extension 2. The deadline to order a meal is Friday, March 19 at 12 p.m.
The cost is $5 per meal, and will include pancakes, sausage, pastries and a fruit cup, along with stuffed easter eggs for children age 12 and under. The meal is a fundraiser for the community center.
Last year’s breakfast did not happen because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but organizers said DCC is trying to gradually bring back programs, like sports, camps and fun events like the Bunny Breakfast.
“We are trying to get all of our programs opened back up and running in some form...We look forward to offering more opportunities to the community as we are able to do so,” said Julie Schwenn, DCC’s executive director.
“The event is a drive-through event because COVID guidance does not yet allow for us to have large groups gathering to eat inside of our building. The safety of our community, staff and volunteers is number one,” Schwenn added.
