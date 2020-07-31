The Cambridge School Board has unanimously approved a plan to bring elementary students back to school in-person this fall, while middle and high school students begin the year virtually.
The plan was recommended to the board by school district administrators.
It has early childhood through fifth-grade students starting classes in-person at the beginning of September. Sixth and ninth-grade students will return in-person on September 21, followed by remaining grades gradually returning in-person every week after that.
The board voted after about an hour of listening to comments from parents, teachers and community members in a meeting that was a hybrid of video conference and in-person.
More than 40 people attended the meeting in-person at Cambridge High School, and over 130 people joined in via video conference.
Most public comments shared during the meeting supported the plan to return to classes in-person, and advocated for restarting athletic and co-curricular activities.
“I appreciate the passionate engagement. I appreciate the research and all the different perspectives,” said school board member Courtney Reed Jenkins. “(I’m) deeply appreciative of the time and the research...that went into the proposal.”
Board discussion largely centered on the process of phasing older students back into school buildings. Board members discussed whether to use public health metrics like census data or case numbers, or to use firm dates, to decide when to allow older students to return. The board decided to set firm dates, beginning Sept. 21, allowing for the changes guided by COVID-19 case data.
Every board member expressed support for the plan, and the vote was unanimous.
“I believe (COVID-19) is very serious, I don’t want it in our community,” board member Mike Huffman said. However, “to me it’s at a level in our community right now where I think we could have five day in-person learning in our schools,” he said.
“I too support the plan. I think it's well thought out,” board member Julie West said.
