I have been trying to follow the articles that the News has published regarding the referendums in April for the Fire and EMS station expansion and increase in budget, amounting to a $6.5 million increase initially, not including or knowing future increases for maintenance and overall budget.
Many questions emerge, and direct answers may help to evaluate the overall plan and necessity for a major outlay of money for the citizens struggling with the issues involved.
1. How many calls were there in calendar year 2018, calendar year 2019, and 2020 to date for: a. requests for EMS response; b. requests for Fire Department response.
2. Has the EMS department had 6 full time staff members and the fire department all volunteers from 2018 to the present, or has there been an increase or decrease? What accounts for the change in number, if there is one?
3. Have the current facilities or staff affected the quality of the responses for EMS or fire department in the same time period?
4. How do the EMS and fire department facilities and staffing for the service area of Cambridge, Town of Oakland, Town of Lake Mills, Rockdale and Christiana compare to other comparable jurisdictions?
Having direct answers to these questions may assist in responding to the concerns raised by some in the August 25 meeting: “...I think we need to sort of level set, and ask what we can have and need in our community, and not what is the moon.” And “(he) would like to hear further from EMS and fire department members on what they think ‘is essential and what is icing on the cake?’” And when a member “...questioned the time of the station expansion during a pandemic ‘when a large percentage of our constituents here are unemployed.’”
Facts, rather than emotion, will help to clarify whether the towns and villages should raise taxes based on property valuation, borrow more money to keep up with EMS/fire department budgets that have increased about 15% per year, or divert money from other needed projects.
These questions should be pursued by the News staff and boards for needed information and articles for the public.
-Virginia L. Newcomb, Fort Atkinson
