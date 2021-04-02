Dane County removes outdoor mask requirement

Dane County has updated its mask mandate in a new emergency order, removing the requirement to wear masks in outdoor spaces.
Public Health Madison & Dane County issued a new emergency order on Friday, April 2. It goes into effect on April 7, and runs until May 5.
The new order said that face masks will still be required in indoor public spaces, but not in outdoor public spaces.
“We’re happy to take a step forward today, but we cannot let our guard down yet. Please continue to follow the precautions that have gotten us to this moment so we don’t have to go backwards. Everyone should continue to mask up indoors when with people who are not vaccinated and limit close contact with others,” said Janel Heinrich, Director of Public Health Madison & Dane County, in a statement.
The new Dane County order also changed its guidance on outdoor gathering limits. The previous order limited outdoor gatherings to 500 people.
The current order now specifies that outdoor gathering sizes must be able to accommodate six feet of space between all people who don’t live together. The new order does not include a specific gathering limit for outdoor spaces.
Indoor gatherings are capped at 150 people where food or drink is offered, and 350 without food or drink.
The new order also allowed self-service food stations, like salad bars and buffets, and saunas and steam rooms to reopen, a statement from Public Health Madison & Dane County said. Businesses and restaurants are limited to 50 percent capacity, and taverns to 25 percent capacity.
“National guidance is clear that as we move forward with reopening it’s important to do so in careful, measured steps. The key today is that Dane County’s order keeps the foundational requirements of masking and physical distancing in place, even as our community continues reopening,” said Dane County Executive Joe Parisi.
To view the entire order, visit https://www.publichealthmdc.com/coronavirus/forward-dane/current-order
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.