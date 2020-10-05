Thursday, Oct. 8
Sloppy Joe on bun, stuffed crust cheese pizza, corn, baby carrots, apple slices in a bag
Friday, Oct. 9
Hot dog, stuffed crust cheese pizza, broccoli, baby carrots, mixed fruit, strawberry cookie
Monday, Oct. 12
Italian beef sandwich, max cheese sticks, garlicky green beans, baby carrots, marinara, mixed fruit
Tuesday, Oct. 13
Cheeseburger, max cheese sticks, baby carrots, broccoli, marinara, apple slices
Wednesday, Oct. 14
Chicken strips second and up, max cheese sticks, baby carrots, corn, marinara, applesauce, brown rice
Thursday, Oct. 15
Chicken corn dog, baked beans, baby carrots, peaches
Friday, Oct. 16
Swedish meatballs, max cheese sticks, baby carrots, steamed cauliflower, marinara, pears, rice krispie treats
