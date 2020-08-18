Tuesday, Aug. 11 was primary election day in Wisconsin, with congressional, statewide and county races on the ballot.
In the Cambridge and Deerfield areas, ballots varied depending on the location of a voter's home.
Local voters saw either a primary for District 2 or District 5 of the U.S. House of Representatives, and a primary for District 38 of the Wisconsin Assembly. There are four Dane County primaries: district attorney, clerk, treasurer and register of deeds. In Jefferson County, there are also four primary races: district attorney, clerk, treasurer and register of deeds.
This was a partisan primary, in which voters may choose candidates from only one party.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.