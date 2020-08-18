Tuesday, Aug. 11 was primary election day in Wisconsin, with congressional, statewide and county races on the ballot.

In the Cambridge and Deerfield areas, ballots varied depending on the location of a voter's home.

Local voters saw either a primary for District 2 or District 5 of the U.S. House of Representatives, and a primary for District 38 of the Wisconsin Assembly. There are four Dane County primaries: district attorney, clerk, treasurer and register of deeds. In Jefferson County, there are also four primary races: district attorney, clerk, treasurer and register of deeds.

This was a partisan primary, in which voters may choose candidates from only one party.

