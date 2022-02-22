Masks will be optional at Deerfield schools beginning March 1

Beginning next month, face masks will no longer be required in most cases inside Deerfield schools.
The Deerfield School Board voted unanimously on Monday, Feb. 21, to only require them after March 1, for up to 10 days, in certain situations. Those include after a student, staff member or visitor finishes quarantining after testing positive for COVID-19; after they’ve been in close contact with someone who’s tested positive; or after they’ve been exposed at home.
Face masks could also be temporarily required again at a classroom, grade or building level if there are signs of virus spread and benchmarks are hit such as a number or percentage of students and staff out sick, Superintendent Michelle Jensen said.
Masks will also still be required on buses and other school transportation until a federal rule mandating that expires on March 18.
Beyond that, they’ll be only recommended during the regular school day and at extracurricular and community events.
“It’s back to students and staff having the discretion to make the choice,” Jensen said, adding that “we know this is a big decision for some families.”
School Board member Melissa Frame characterized the policy update as a COVID-19 “off ramp.”
“We all really want to get out of it (but) with as little damage as possible,” Frame said.
The change comes as Dane County prepares to let its COVID-19 emergency rules expire on March 1.
Policy details
There remains in the updated school district policy some distinction between how those who are vaccinated and those who are not vaccinated can return to school buildings after testing positive, being exposed at home or being deemed a close contact.
The policy requires anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 to quarantine for five days and then to wear a mask in school buildings for another five days.
Those exposed at home or deemed a close contact, who don’t have symptoms and are vaccinated, can be at school buildings but must wear a mask for 10 days. Those who aren’t vaccinated, however, will have to quarantine for five days and not show symptoms before being allowed back in a school building, and will have to wear a mask for an additional five days.
Amid news of Dane County’s impending mask order sunset, Deerfield parents have recently been asking the school board how it planned to proceed. About a half dozen parent letters sent to the board were shared at the Feb. 21 meeting. Some of those same parents attended the meeting and spoke.
Some parents urged the school board to masks optional. Others expressed appreciation for what they have seen over the past two years as science-based decision making.
“I know that you have had to make tough decisions and some of them were not popular,” wrote parent Rachel Holmquist.
The board discussed at length what it means to have a conditional masking policy, essentially that masks can still be required based on an evolving situation.
School board members and Jensen said a transitional approach is important as cases subside after what Jensen characterized as a “very, very rough,” January and early February, and as vaccinations remain lower at Deerfield Elementary School than at the middle and high schools.
Since Sept. 1, Jensen said 32% of elementary students, or 137 children, have tested positive for COVID-19. At Deerfield Middle School, meanwhile, 24 students, or 22%, have tested positive since Sept. 1. And at Deerfield High School, 43 students, or 21%, have tested positive in that time.
Jensen said the vast majority of those cases were in January and early February, as spread from the Omicron variant peaked.
“Just the sheer success of being able to have stayed in-person (in January and early February) and to have stayed with our classrooms open is pretty amazing,” Jensen said.
Now, however, “we keep dropping as we expected,” Jensen said, noting that the number of positive cases in district schools in the past week is about half of what it was the week before.
Jensen also noted that 79% of middle and high students are now vaccinated, compared to 53% of elementary school students in kindergarten through sixth-grade, and just 15% of 4-K students.
Jensen further pointed to the high vaccination rate among area residents and school staff. She said 73 percent of Deerfield School District residents and 95 percent of school staff are now fully vaccinated.
Some parents at the meeting said they’re concerned about their unvaccinated children being singled out as the only group of students still required to quarantine when they’re not showing symptoms and haven’t tested positive themselves.
Jensen stressed, in response, that that’s the policy the school district has followed all year, and said it aligns with federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Public Health Madison and Dane County guidelines.
“You are still more protected having a full dose vaccine that if not vaccinated, and that’s why the CDC and PHMDC have that,” Jensen said.
Michel asked how many students who have tested positive this year were vaccinated and questioned when the school district expects to sunset all of its COVID-19 protocols.
“I am very eager to get back to a time when we send our children to school if they’re healthy and if they are sick and they have symptoms they stay home,” Michel said.
Michel also pointed out that the school district has the discretion to not follow CDC or Public Health Madison and Dane County guidelines and said some other area districts now only partially adhere to those.
“I just want to make sure that our board as well as the community knows that we may choose to, but we don’t have to,” do that, Michel said.
“As the superintendent who’s here and responsible for the health of a lot of people, including over 700 students and another 120 employees, I believe it’s really important for us to have isolation and protocols in place, at least for now,” Jensen responded.
School board members and Jensen did agree it’s important during this transition time to model full respect both for those vaccinated and unvaccinated.
It’s about “being okay with other people having different opinions and ideas,” Michel said. “I think it’s super important as we go through the runway that even if we’re not agreeing with people that we still value them as humans.”