CAMBRIDGE

McFarland Senior OutreachThe McFarland Senior Outreach Department serves a meal in Cambridge for older adults, at the Amundson Community Center, 200 Spring St., Tuesdays and Fridays at noon. Meals are pickup, drive-through style. Seniors need to pull their car up to the door, where volunteers will meet them with a pre-packaged meal. A $4 donation is suggested. For a reservation call (608) 838-7117.

Friday, Jan. 8

Italian Sausage

on White Bun

Oven Roasted Potatoes

Stewed Tomatoes

Orange

Choc. Ice Cream Cup

Tuesday, Jan. 12

BBQ Pulled Pork

on a WW Bun

Chickpea Salad

Carrots

Fruit Cocktail

Vanilla Pudding

MO – Black Bean Burger

NCS – SF Pudding

MO – Veggie Hotdog

NCS – SF Ice Cream

Friday, Jan. 15

BBQ Ribs

Baked Potato

Sour cream/Butter

Peaches

Roll/butter

Peanut butter cookie

MO – Garden Burger

NCS – SF Cookie

Tuesday, Jan. 19

Fish Sandwich: Breaded Fillet, WW Bun

Cheese/NAS – no cheese

Tartar Sauce

Yams

Coleslaw

Fruit Cup

Lemon Italian Ice

MO – Multigrain Burger

NCS – SF Ice Cream

Friday, Jan. 22

Hearty Chicken Noodle Soup

Mixed green salad

Dressing

Saltine Crackers

Pears

Pumpkin Bar

MO – Tomato Soup

NCS – SF Jell-o

DEERFIELD

DCC

The Deerfield Community Center offers a senior lunch Tuesdays and Thursdays. Meals are delivered to the homes of seniors. $5 donation suggested. To reserve a spot call (608) 764-5935.

