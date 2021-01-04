CAMBRIDGE
McFarland Senior OutreachThe McFarland Senior Outreach Department serves a meal in Cambridge for older adults, at the Amundson Community Center, 200 Spring St., Tuesdays and Fridays at noon. Meals are pickup, drive-through style. Seniors need to pull their car up to the door, where volunteers will meet them with a pre-packaged meal. A $4 donation is suggested. For a reservation call (608) 838-7117.
Friday, Jan. 8
Italian Sausage
on White Bun
Oven Roasted Potatoes
Stewed Tomatoes
Orange
Choc. Ice Cream Cup
Tuesday, Jan. 12
BBQ Pulled Pork
on a WW Bun
Chickpea Salad
Carrots
Fruit Cocktail
Vanilla Pudding
MO – Black Bean Burger
NCS – SF Pudding
MO – Veggie Hotdog
NCS – SF Ice Cream
Friday, Jan. 15
BBQ Ribs
Baked Potato
Sour cream/Butter
Peaches
Roll/butter
Peanut butter cookie
MO – Garden Burger
NCS – SF Cookie
Tuesday, Jan. 19
Fish Sandwich: Breaded Fillet, WW Bun
Cheese/NAS – no cheese
Tartar Sauce
Yams
Coleslaw
Fruit Cup
Lemon Italian Ice
MO – Multigrain Burger
NCS – SF Ice Cream
Friday, Jan. 22
Hearty Chicken Noodle Soup
Mixed green salad
Dressing
Saltine Crackers
Pears
Pumpkin Bar
MO – Tomato Soup
NCS – SF Jell-o
DEERFIELD
DCC
The Deerfield Community Center offers a senior lunch Tuesdays and Thursdays. Meals are delivered to the homes of seniors. $5 donation suggested. To reserve a spot call (608) 764-5935.
