Demons shut out Panthers in regional softball semifinal

Grace Brattlie had four hits, including a triple and double for third-seeded Deerfield in a 10-0 win over sixth-seeded Palmyra-Eagle in a Division 4 regional softball semifinal on Monday.
Deerfield (17-7-1) held Palmyra-Eagle (8-8) to just three hits over five innings. Dani Ament struck out eight in five shutout innings for Deerfield. Kylie Damon went 2-for-4 with a double for the Demons.
Ashlee Ballmoos runs the bases as the Demons shut out Palmyra-Eagle in regional play June 14 at home.
DEERFIELD 10, PALMYRA-EAGLE 0 (5)
- Palmyra-Eagle00000—030
- Deerfield21232—10150
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — PE: Fredrick (L; 5-15-10-10-4-2); D: Ament (W; 5-3-0-0-8-1).
Leading hitters — PE: Netteshine (2B); D: Brattlie 4x4 (3B, 2B), Damon 2x4 (2B), Kapral 2x2, Fankhauser 2x2.