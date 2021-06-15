You have permission to edit this article.
Regional Softball

Demons shut out Panthers in regional softball semifinal

Grace Brattlie had four hits, including a triple and double for third-seeded Deerfield in a 10-0 win over sixth-seeded Palmyra-Eagle

Deerfield regional softball 6.jpg
Kylie Damon 

Grace Brattlie had four hits, including a triple and double for third-seeded Deerfield in a 10-0 win over sixth-seeded Palmyra-Eagle in a Division 4 regional softball semifinal on Monday.

Deerfield Regional Softball 1.jpg
Grace Brattlie

Deerfield (17-7-1) held Palmyra-Eagle (8-8) to just three hits over five innings. Dani Ament struck out eight in five shutout innings for Deerfield. Kylie Damon went 2-for-4 with a double for the Demons.

DEERFIELD 10, PALMYRA-EAGLE 0 (5)

  • Palmyra-Eagle00000—030
  • Deerfield21232—10150

Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — PE: Fredrick (L; 5-15-10-10-4-2); D: Ament (W; 5-3-0-0-8-1).

Leading hitters — PE: Netteshine (2B); D: Brattlie 4x4 (3B, 2B), Damon 2x4 (2B), Kapral 2x2, Fankhauser 2x2.

