How do we prepare to say goodbye locally to a year as bad as they come?
2020 has been a time of unprecedented loss, isolation and division.
But in the midst of a crisis of global proportion there has been kindness and charity and coming together.
We have tried to share in our small newspaper the stories of local people and organizations that have done their best to keep us going: our restaurants and retail businesses, nursing home staffs, youth and civic groups, churches, community centers, schools and municipal and school boards.
Poll workers, town and village clerks, teachers, EMTs, grocery store checkers and truck drivers have put themselves on the front lines to ensure the continuation of democracy, the continuation of local learning and emergency care and continued dinner choices.
As the year closes, we are all tired. We all know someone who has died of Covid-19; we are mourning.
We hope you’re able to spend the coming weeks quietly appreciating family and the descending beauty of Wisconsin winter.
With a vaccine, the end is near.
About 600 years ago, Europe was seeing a similar light.
The Renaissance was an artistic explosion that began in the 15th Century. It was the outcome, scholars say, of the bottling up of art and culture in the preceding centuries, that were marked by plague and other dark history.
The Renaissance wasn’t a return to what had been. It was a flipping of a new page, a distinct new era.
Some say 2021 will be a time of renaissance.
Locally, we’re eager for that. We await the return of festivals and outdoor music, marching bands, school concerts, church choirs, community theater and everything else that once entertained and enlightened us.
For now, we’ll invoke the sentiments of the Cambridge Lumber Company that, in an ad in the Cambridge News in December 1936, urged readers not to dwell on the Great Depression that was ravaging them, but to peer forward.
“As the year comes to a close we feel that it is altogether meet that we think not in terms of the trials and tribulations that have beset us in the past; rather that we turn our thoughts to the sacred memories of the occasion and to a firm hopefulness for the future,” the ad said. “In this spirit we express our appreciation of your patronage and extend you the old, but sincere, “Merry Christmas and Happy New Year.”
Enjoy the winter quiet.
We’ll see you soon, in-person, on the other side of the calendar, where we’ll dance and sing together again.
