2 villages, 3 towns approach simultaneous referendums on station expansion

Cambridge-area voters have two weeks left to wrap their heads around the complexities and implications of 5 simultaneous area referendums to expand their fire and EMS station.
Two villages – Rockdale and Cambridge – and three towns – Oakland, Christiana and Lake Mills – have questions on the April 6 ballot to fund their portions of the proposed $6.5 million cost to triple the existing’s station’s footprint.
The station would expand onto the site of an adjacent Pizza Pit restaurant and small house on West Main Street in Cambridge.
Five separate referendums are necessary because the Cambridge Community Fire and EMS Commission, on which all five towns and villages have a seat via an intergovernmental agreement that dates to the 1950s, doesn’t have taxing authority. The municipalities co-fund the commission's annual budget, apportioned based on their equalized values. The cost of the station expansion would be similarly divvied up.
Christiana has made its referendum binding; the other four are advisory.
Second Cambridge question
Voters in the village of Cambridge will also see a second question on the ballot, to exceed the state levy cap by $95,000 a year in perpetuity.
Village officials say exceeding the levy cap would fund rising annual fire and EMS operating costs and other rising village costs like street repairs and public works equipment purchases.
Tours, online info.
With loosening COVID-19 gathering rules in Dane County, the fire department has recently been able to offer in-person tours at the station.
Those are continuing from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday nights through the end of March. No advanced registration is required.
Fire department officials also recently held a virtual public listening session with Keller, Inc., of Kaukauna, the design-build firm for the project.
Meanwhile, a lot of information, including renderings of the proposed expanded exterior, videos and FAQs, are on the fire and EMS departments’ websites and social media sites. The towns and villages also have referendum information on their websites.
Oakland Town Chairman Eugene Kapsner, the current chair of the fire and EMS commission, said a mailing from the commission is additionally going out to all area taxpayers in late March.
Survey
The fire department recently conducted an online survey, and got more than 100 responses. It asked local residents how informed they were about the proposed project, and their views on it.
Some respondents, in survey results shared with the Cambridge News & Deerfield Independent, questioned whether the proposed $6.5 million cost is too high, questioned whether it is prematurely based on unknown future staffing needs and whether the community can afford the price tag.
Others said the modernization is needed to better serve existing staff and volunteers and to recruit others into the future. Remaking the space to be safer and more functional is important, some said.
Seventy-percent of respondents said they don’t believe the current station adequately meets the community’s needs.
It’s “dated and too small,” one person wrote.
Some respondents questioned, however, whether a less costly, smaller-scale expansion might resolve the issues.
“What you are proposing is way too much,” one person responded.
“It’s bigger than this community will ever need,” another person wrote.
One respondent said they defer to the needs as laid out by fire and EMS department heads.
“I believe that our current fire chief and his assistants will be the best judge of what is needed,” the person wrote. “If they are confident it’s the right choice, I am.”
Citizens site
Not all of the information is coming from municipalities, the commission or the fire and EMS departments.
And one local opposition website has become controversial.
On a recently created website, Citizens for a Responsible Cambridge Fire & EMS Station says other options, including merging with other area EMS and fire departments, should be considered before expanding the existing station. It also says the tax impact would not be affordable for many local residents.
The group has not revealed the identities of its organizers, however, offering only a Post Office box address and a generic online contact form. That has raised eyebrows among some local residents and officials, who questioned in letters this week to the Cambridge News & Deerfield Independent who is behind the effort.
As of Tuesday, March 16, the group had not made any of its members available for an interview with the newspaper.
Needed space
In a joint interview this week, Fire Chief Terry Johnson and First Assistant Chief Tim Scott said – as they have for years – that the current station is too small and also listed a litany of other deficiencies.
The fire and EMS departments combined currently have about 60 members.
A rescue boat for water emergencies is stored, for instance, in a detached garage due to lack of space in the truck bay, Scott and Johnson said.
It must be pulled out and attached to a truck, losing critical minutes. In the upgraded space, the boat and an ATV would be stored in the truck bay ready immediately in an emergency, they said.
The fire department recently declined the offer of a donated rescue snowmobile, Johnson noted, “because we don’t have room for it.”
That the exterior is of high quality, complimenting Cambridge’s historic Main Street, has been a priority for some local officials. Scott and Johnson said, however, they’re most concerned about how the interior and site in general function.
Currently, the station has one driveway onto West Main Street. The plans would add a second driveway to more safely allow for ingress and egress.
Scott said department members well-know the site’s dangerous “pinch points,” as crews arrive and trucks simultaneously depart. No one has been seriously hurt but there have been close calls and fender benders, Scott said.
“Everyone here knows this situation is dangerous,” Scott said.
The plans also include a dedicated room for storing and putting on gear, with its own exhaust system to keep clothing from being contaminated by diesel fumes, which Kapsner notes is a carcinogen.
Scott said the design meets all the needs of the two departments for the next several decades.
It proposes 8 sleeping rooms, each with a small bathroom. Currently, there are no sleeping quarters at the station; full-time EMTs are housed when on duty in a rented apartment across the street.
Johnson and Scott said in-house fire and EMS sleeping quarters are increasingly becoming standard in other area communities.
The bedrooms could also be used during a disaster situation, if staff or volunteers need a place to sleep, Scott and Johnson said.
Also planned are modern offices, an on-site workout room, a dayroom and a functional building flow that will make working and volunteering a more positive experience, they said.
Proposed, as well, is a large new meeting room that can accommodate about 70 people, with an adjacent kitchen. It could accommodate a joint meeting or training session for the fire and EMS departments, they said. It could also accommodate regional chiefs meetings and potentially technical college classes that Cambridge staff and volunteers now must travel to.
If outfitted with modern communications, the meeting room could serve as a command center in a local or regional disaster, Scott and Johnson said. The current station is not suitable as a command center, they said.
Among the current station’s deficiencies, Scott and Johnson also noted, is the absence of a significant-sized, built-in generator; that is proposed to be added. Currently, a small portable generator gets the doors up and to powers a few lights and radios, they said.
Johnson said he hopes the $6.5 million cost can include a solar power system to help reduce the station’s energy costs and for the site to be more sustainable. He said whether that is ultimately included depends on how the overall project bids come in.
Total cost
Scott said, in his view, it’s not optional for the cost to come in higher than $6.5 million, though construction costs have risen significantly during the pandemic and most of the referendums are advisory.
“Common sense and public sentiment dictates that,” the project be held to $6.5 million, even if that means cutting something, Scott said.
“I don’t think we have a choice,” he said, adding that “we’re taxpayers too.”
Estimates in 2017 to build a brand-new station came in at about $10 million, Scott noted. That’s since been whittled down by staying on the West Main Street site and adding on, keeping the existing infrastructure, he said.
Scott and Johnson said that while the fire department remains for now all-volunteer, they foresee a shift in the future to a mix of volunteers and full-time staff.
Upgrading the station now allows both the EMS and fire departments to quickly respond to future full-time hiring needs, Scott and Johnson said.
They also said combining with other departments might save administrative costs – including the potential to combine chief positions. But they said a modern, functional station would still be needed.
“You have a geographical area and you have response times that you have to maintain. That requires geographical placement of apparatus and personnel – stations. You can’t get past that,” Scott said.
Safety
Kapsner said his top concern in putting the station expansion referendums before taxpayers is safety of emergency crews.
He said having crews donning gear steps from moving vehicles, and gear being spewed with diesel fumes, isn’t safe.
Kapsner said community members who have had a fire or been aided by EMS know the value of the staff and volunteers, and the service they provide.
The station expansion and related tax hikes would be “the cheapest insurance you can buy,” to ensure the best future service, he said.
Binding or advisory?
Whether the 5 referendums should be binding or advisory has been controversial.
In December, Kapsner responded “Yes” at a commission meeting to an audience member’s direct question about whether he’d override a narrowly failed town of Oakland advisory referendum.
“Because it’s our responsibility to keep our constituents safe,” he said.
At one point this past year, Rockdale and the three towns were considering not having referendums at all.
But then local citizens pushed for the referendums, saying they were legally required. Ultimately, all of the communities reversed, voting to offer referendums.
“I absolutely 100 percent back the fire department and the EMS,” Christiana Town Board member Jim Lowrey said in November. “I (also) 100 percent want to make sure our constituents, our townspeople, have a voice in this.”
Cambridge
Cambridge Village President Mark McNally, who represents the village on the fire and EMS commission, was outvoted in his push for the village’s referendum to be binding.
McNally said he understands why other village board members opted for an advisory referendum to ensure, for instance, that they can still proceed with the project if bids come in higher than expected.
Ultimately, he said he’ll follow the will of voters, “regardless of how I feel about this station expansion.”
“I hope that our board will recognize the opinions of voters,” he added.
McNally said he appreciates the work of Cambridge-area fire and EMS members “but I along with other property owners are concerned with the ever-increasing expenses and the related budget hit to Cambridge.”
“I am not opposed to looking at a building expansion, but I want to hear from the taxpayers as to how they feel. Because ultimately, it’s all of us who are paying the bill for the next 20 years,” McNally said.
“I am happy that we are having a vote," he added.
After years of discussion, Cambridge Area EMS Director Bob Salov said he is ready, now, to put the question in the hands of area voters.
"I trust the voters will make the right decision," Salov said.
