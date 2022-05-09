hot CAMBRIDGE SOFTBALL Cambridge softball defeats Randolph, loses to Marshall By Calahan Steed csteed@hngnews.com csteed Author email May 9, 2022 May 9, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Senior Kate Downing went four-for-four with three RBIs in a Cambridge softball 9-3 win over Randolph on Friday, May 6. After Brianne Baird of Randolph (11-6) hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the first inning, the Blue Jays (8-3) responded with an eight-run second inning.Downing cleared the bases with a double, scoring three runs, and senior Emma Nottestad hit a 3-run homer. Senior Audrianne Kieler and junior Kayla Roidt also recorded RBIs in the inning.In the fourth inning, senior Taylor Stenklyft doubled home Downing to give the Blue Jays another run.In the circle, Nottestad pitched a complete game with nine strikeouts, allowing six hits. Cambridge 9, Randolph 3Cambridge 0 8 0 1 0 0 0 — 9 11 0Randolph 2 0 1 0 0 0 0 — 3 6 1Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — C: Nottestad (W; 7-6-3-3-9-2); R: Kohlbeck (L; 1.2-7-8-8-1-4); Spors (5.1-4-1-1-0-1).Leading hitters — C: Downing 4x4 (2 2B), Nottestad HR, 2B, Stenklyft 2x4 2B; R: B. Baird 2B, HR, K. Baird 2x4, Scheeler 1x3.Marshall 3, Cambridge 0Trying to keep pace with first-place Waterloo in the Capitol-South, the Cambridge softball team lost 3-0 to third-place Marshall on Thursday, May 5.Senior Emma Nottestad gave up three runs on two hits. Cambridge (7-3 overall, 4-2 conference) was 0-3 with runners in scoring position.Allie Rateike of Marshall (6-4, 3-3) pitched a complete-game shutout, striking out five.Marshall 3, Cambridge 0Cambridge 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0 3 1Marshall 0 0 2 1 0 0 X — 3 2 1Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — C: Nottestad (L; 7-2-3-2-2-2); M: Rateike (W; 7-3-0-0-5-1).Leading hitters — C: Stenklyft 1x3, Downing 2B, Larson 2B; M: Weisensel 2B, Quam HR. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cambridge Softball csteed Author email Follow csteed Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today