 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
hot
CAMBRIDGE SOFTBALL

Cambridge softball defeats Randolph, loses to Marshall

  • Updated

Senior Kate Downing went four-for-four with three RBIs in a Cambridge softball 9-3 win over Randolph on Friday, May 6. 

After Brianne Baird of Randolph (11-6) hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the first inning, the Blue Jays (8-3) responded with an eight-run second inning.

Downing cleared the bases with a double, scoring three runs, and senior Emma Nottestad hit a 3-run homer. Senior Audrianne Kieler and junior Kayla Roidt also recorded RBIs in the inning.

In the fourth inning, senior Taylor Stenklyft doubled home Downing to give the Blue Jays another run.

In the circle, Nottestad pitched a complete game with nine strikeouts, allowing six hits. 

Cambridge 9, Randolph 3

Cambridge 0 8 0 1 0 0 0 — 9 11 0

Randolph 2 0 1 0 0 0 0 — 3 6 1

Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — C: Nottestad (W; 7-6-3-3-9-2); R: Kohlbeck (L; 1.2-7-8-8-1-4); Spors (5.1-4-1-1-0-1).

Leading hitters — C: Downing 4x4 (2 2B), Nottestad HR, 2B, Stenklyft 2x4 2B; R: B. Baird 2B, HR, K. Baird 2x4, Scheeler 1x3.

Marshall 3, Cambridge 0

Trying to keep pace with first-place Waterloo in the Capitol-South, the Cambridge softball team lost 3-0 to third-place Marshall on Thursday, May 5.

Senior Emma Nottestad gave up three runs on two hits. Cambridge (7-3 overall, 4-2 conference) was 0-3 with runners in scoring position.

Allie Rateike of Marshall (6-4, 3-3) pitched a complete-game shutout, striking out five.

Marshall 3, Cambridge 0

Cambridge 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0 3 1

Marshall 0 0 2 1 0 0 X — 3 2 1

Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — C: Nottestad (L; 7-2-3-2-2-2); M: Rateike (W; 7-3-0-0-5-1).

Leading hitters — C: Stenklyft 1x3, Downing 2B, Larson 2B; M: Weisensel 2B, Quam HR.

Tags

Offers go here

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK