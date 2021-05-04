You are the owner of this article.
May 6-14 Cambridge School Meals

May 6

Elementary school: Meatballs in marinara, garlic pizza flatbread, cucumber slices, broccoli, banana, garlic breadstick, spaghetti

High school: Meatballs in marinara, garlic pizza flatbread, carrots, lettuce, cucumber slices, broccoli, banana, spaghetti

May 7

Elementary school: Max cheese sticks, garlic pizza flatbread, mixed vegetables, cucumber slices, pineapple, roll, snickerdoodle cookie

High school: Max cheese sticks, garlic pizza flatbread, carrots, mixed vegetables, cucumber slices, lettuce mix, marinara, pineapple, roll, cookie

May 10

Elementary school: Breaded chicken patty, bosco cheese stick, carrots, marinara, baked beans, baked apples

High school: Breaded chicken patty, bosco cheese stick, carrots, baked beans, marinara, lettuce mix, baked apples

May 11

Elementary school: Jumbo cheese ravioli, bosco cheese stick, carrots, garlicky green beans, mixed fruit

High school: Jumbo cheese ravioli, bosco cheese stick, carrots, garlicky green beans, marinara, lettuce mix, fruit

May 12

Elementary school: Grilled cheese sandwich, carrots, tomato soup, apple slices

High school: Chicken and waffles, cucumbers, carrots, lettuce, corn, mandarin oranges

May 13

Elementary school: Swedish meatballs, bosco cheese stick, broccoli, cucumber slices, lettuce, marinara, apple slices

High school: Swedish meatballs, bosco cheese stick, cucumber slices, glazed carrots, lettuce mix, marinara, apple, roll

May 14

Elementary school: BBQ grilled chicken sandwich, bosco cheese stick, marinara, iceberg lettuce, tater tots, blueberries, strawberry cookie

High school: BBQ grilled chicken sandwich, bosco cheese stick, carrots, tater tots, lettuce, cucumber slices, marinara, strawberry applesauce

