Registration open for youth camps, sports

As summer approaches, so too do youth sports and summer camps. Registration for summer offerings like athletics and camps run through the Deerfield Community Center and Cambridge Community Activities Program is now open.
Deerfield
The Deerfield Community Center is offering registration for its youth baseball programs. DCC is offering baseball for kids grade 4K-9. Early bird registration ends on Friday, April 16.
DCC is also now offering registration for its summer camps, open to kids in grades 5K-6. DCC is offering a two-hour morning program, and a day-long program. The summer camp times will also switch to afternoons during Deerfield summer school sessions.
The deadline to register for the camps is Friday, April 30.
To register for baseball or camps, visit dccenter.org.
Cambridge
The Cambridge Community Activities Program opened its registration for youth sports on April 1. Those include baseball and softball teams, tennis lessons, and possibly a basketball shooting club.
CAP C.A.R.E. is also offering its Day Camp this summer, and registration is open for that now. The camp is open for children in grades 4K-4 at Cambridge Elementary School.
The camp runs from June 7 to Aug. 27, with adjusted hours to accommodate Cambridge summer school. Registration closes two weeks prior to the start of the new session.
To register for various youth sports, visit www.cambridgecap.net. To sign up for camp sessions, contact CAP C.A.R.E. at capcare@cambridge.k12.wi.us or (608) 423-8044.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.