Cambridge administrators are weighing whether to keep a two-hour late start morning in the school schedule next year.
Administrators said during a Jan. 14 Curriculum Committee meeting, that staff have benefited from having classes start two hours late on Wednesday mornings. The additional time was added this year for professional development and co-planning.
Previously, Cambridge has offered a one-hour late start morning on Wednesdays at all schools, with students given the option to arrive at the normal start time, with support staff supervising.
Superintendent Bernie Nikolay said, a two-hour late start could make that supervision tough, and could potentially disrupt family routines. No decision was made.
In other matters, the committee also started looking at how well the district has served students from varying backgrounds, by looking at state test scores from previous years, and evaluating any achievement gaps.
Committee members said they’re trying to make sure the district is serving all its students, especially students with disabilities, students from varying socio-economic backgrounds and students of color.
Committee members said the conversation will continue at future school board meetings.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.