May 27 Community Briefs

Transportation to a COVID-19 vaccine
The Area Agency of Aging of Dane County is offering transportation for area adults in Dane County who are looking to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. Homebound Dane County residents, or those without transportation, who are age 50 or older, can call and receive a ride to a COVID-19 vaccine appointment. This is free for Dane County residents. It’s funded by the Dane County Department of Human Services, and coordinated by NewBridge. Call (608) 512-0000 extension 3 (English), (608) 512-000 extension 2 (Spanish) or (608) 695-2773 for assistance.
COVID-19 vaccines for the homebound
The Aging and Disability Resource Center of Dane County is offering assistance to homebound Dane County residents for receiving a COVID-19 vaccine. Contact the ADRC for more information, by calling (608) 240-7400, emailing ADRC@countyofdane.com or visiting www.daneadrc.org.
Volunteer drivers sought
The Jefferson County Human Services Department is currently seeking individuals for its Volunteer Driver Program. This program provides rides for senior ci@zens (over 60) and persons with disabili@es to medical appointments. The program is also responsible for providing rides to agency clients who have appointments at the Human Services Department. Drivers are reimbursed .56 per mile and are eligible to receive per diem payments on a daily basis. Per diems are flat amounts that are paid as follows: $3 for driving up to 4 hours/day and $8 for driving more than 4 hours per day. If you enjoy driving, meeting new people and have a few free hours per day, please call Mike Hansen, Volunteer Driver Program Coordinator, at (920) 675-4049.
Dementia Care Book Club
The Jefferson County Aging and Disability Resource Center’s virtual Dementia Care Book Club is beginning a new book in June. It will be reading Mom’s Gone Missing, by Susan A. Marshall of Oconomowoc. The book club will begin on Thursday, June 3 and meet for seven weeks on Thursdays from 1-2p.m. The final week, Marshall will join in the meeting to answer questions about her book. This club will be led by dementia care specialists from Jefferson, La Crosse, and Walworth Counties. More information: ({span}920) 674-8734{/span}
Dementia caregiver support
The Jefferson County Aging & Disability Resource Center offers a variety of virtual programs for those caring for someone with dementia. These are a great place to learn more about dementia, tips and tricks that might work in your situation, meet other caregivers going through a similar journey, and get connected with local resources. Programs include:
- Monday Morning Caregiver Coffee Hour. Mondays at 10 a.m., led by 3 dementia care specialists of Jefferson, Dodge, and Rock Counties. Joined by the Alzheimer’s Association and a family caregiver specialist of the ADRC of Jefferson County.
- Dementia Caregiver Support Group. Wednesdays at 10 a.m., led by a dementia care specialist of Jefferson County.
- Weekly Wednesday Caregiver Check-Ins. Wednesdays at 2 p.m. starting April 7, led by a dementia care specialist of Jefferson County.
All programs are currently virtual, with a call-in option. If you are looking for additional support or disease specific programs, or for the Zoom link or call-in phone number, contact Dementia Care Specialist Heather Janes at 920-675-4035 or e-mail at HeatherJ@jeffersoncountywi.gov.
Jefferson County ADRC events
Registration is open for two events the Aging and Disability Resource Center of Jefferson County is offering in August and November. Both events are open to everyone (no county residence required).
- August 5, 10-11 a.m., virtual presentation: Not the Same Person: What to Expect in Dementia. Dr. Alexis Eastman from UW-Madison will be presenting on the progression of dementia in terms of function and behaviors and sharing different approaches to addressing concerning behaviors. To register call (920) 675-4035 or email heather@jeffersoncountywi.gov.
- November 18, 9 -11 a.m. virtual presentation: Humor and Caregiving by Teepa Snow. In celebration of National Caregiver’s month, Teepa will join us virtually to offer how humor can be used during caregiving and how it can reenergize and refocus both the person with dementia and the caregiver. To register call (920) 675-4035 or email heather@jeffersoncountywi.gov.