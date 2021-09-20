The Demons could not catch up to Randolph in a 56-8 loss on Friday, Sept. 17.
“They run a really good triple-option attack, and they’re a really strong, fast, physical team. They’re at where we are trying to get to,” said Deerfield head coach Derek Sweger. “That game was won last November in the offseason, so for our guys, we tried to drive home the point of where that team is, we have to put that same level of work in in the offseason.”
Randolph quickly put the game away with five touchdowns in the first half, taking a 35-0 lead into the locker room. Junior fullback Bryce Rataczak of Randolph scored two touchdowns in the first half.
“We were just a play away from stringing a good drive together, or getting them off the field on fourth down. The score is what it is... but we’re feeling better about where we are after that game,” said Sweger.
Randolph continued to keep its foot on the gas pedal, scoring a touchdown from junior quarterback Brady Prieve on a 12-yard run with 8:46 left in the fourth quarter.
Deerfield got a touchdown with 6:56 left in the fourth quarter after junior quarterback Tommy Lees scored on a one-yard run. Sophomore running back Jackson Drobac added the two-point conversion run, cutting the lead to 42-8. Two more touchdowns by Randolph in the final five minutes gave Randolph the 56-8 win.
“We’re really pleased with how our tackling improved this week. It’s been a really big focus for us for the last couple of weeks... it was much improved this week and we’re looking forward to another week of practice to get better,” said Sweger.
Deerfield (2-4) returns home to face Cambria-Friesland (3-2) at 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 17.
“Cambria has been a strong team in the conference for a long time, and for us to have our goal of the playoffs which is still right in front of us, this is a game we have to get,” said Sweger.