Local holiday celebrations approaching this weekend will look different than those of previous years, due to Covid-19.
Breakfast with Santa
The Cambridge Community Activities Program is making adjustments to a holiday breakfast in early December, after a recent order from Public Health Madison & Dane County banned indoor gatherings.
CAP is still planning to hold a version of its annual Breakfast with Santa, which will be a drive-through event on Sunday, Dec. 6 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Cambridge Elementary School.
But the organization had to adapt after a recent Dane County health order banned indoor gatherings.
Instead of cooking a traditional family breakfast, CAP is offering a breakfast kit that families can pick up and make at home, as well as a special treat, three take-home craft projects and a reindeer food kit.
As families drive through, they also can mail letters to Santa and take a socially-distanced photo with The Grinch.
Organizers say the drive-through event will have a “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” theme, where “we bring Whoville outside to you.”
Pre-registration is still required and the cost is still $8 per person. Proceeds will go to the Adopt a Child Program run through CAP.
Classic Christmas
The Cambridge Chamber of Commerce has a handful of activities planned activities for Classic Christmas, which begins Dec. 4, including a business window decorating contest, a lit tree in Veterans Park put up by the Cambridge Lions Club, a late-night shopping event on Dec. 10 and a coloring contest.
The Lions Club is asking that people not gather on the night that the lights go on in the park the first week of December. Driving past or walking through the park during the month of December is encouraged.
This year there will not be an Elf on the Shelf sale, visits with Santa at the tree-lighting, horse-drawn carriage rides and caroling, the Chamber has said.
The Cambridge Community Activities Program will also offer its annual holiday light display in Ripley Park, N4310 Park Road, from Thanksgiving to Jan. 1. Admission to the park is free, with donations accepted.
Deerfield Family Christmas
The Deerfield Chamber of Commerce will not be hosting any Deerfield Family Christmas events this year, which are usually held the second weekend in December.
Chamber Chair Leah Fritsche said the organization was not able to change events to accommodate social distancing and gathering limits, and didn’t have time to organize decoration contests.
The annual cookie walk at St. Paul’s Liberty Lutheran Church, usually scheduled for Family Christmas Weekend, also is canceled.
However, the annual Deerfield Holiday Lights Contest, which has become popular in Deerfield during the holiday season, is currently underway.
The contest, hosted by Keller Williams Realty and Bryan Davis of Edward Jones Investments, asks Deerfield residents to decorate the outside of their homes, register and receive votes over social media.
Registration is open now, and participants should decorate their homes and enter the contest by Dec. 9.
After Dec. 9, homes will be photographed, and votes will be cast on social media from Dec. 14-20. The contest winners will be announced Dec. 21. The top three winners will receive cash prizes.
Register on the Deerfield Holiday Lights Contest Facebook page, or contact Jess Lex at jesslex@kw.com or (608) 571-6868.
And Deerfield resident Tessa Dunnington is offering Front Porch portraits with Santa Claus on Dec. 5 and 6 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Dunnington will visit homes with Santa, and take socially-distanced portraits on the porch or in the front yard.
She’s asking people to sign up for the 15-minute session. Sign up forms can be found on social media.
The session will cost $50, part of which will be donated to a local charity.
