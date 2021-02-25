Newspaper staff win statewide writing, reporting awards

The staff of the Cambridge News & Deerfield Independent have won four writing and reporting awards in the Wisconsin Newspaper Association’s 2020 Better Newspaper Contest. The awards were presented in a virtual ceremony on Friday, Feb. 19.
All four awards demonstrated consistent excellence in reporting over time, requiring multiple entries of articles published between September 2019 and August 2020.
Associate Editor Madeline Westberg won first-place for local education reporting. Her coverage included a controversial, ultimately failed referendum to add a performing arts center at Cambridge High School; the evolution of middle school math curriculum; and the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on Cambridge and Deerfield schools.
Managing Editor Karyn Saemann won second-place for editorial writing. Her opinion pieces included the need for a regional approach to managing century-old farm drainage districts and flooding along Koshkonong Creek; arguments for Cambridge to consider a referendum to exceed the state tax levy cap to fund emergency service and other expenses; and how a new workforce housing bill didn’t apply to rural eastern Dane County.
As a team, Westberg and Saemann won second-place for local government reporting. Their local government coverage included the proposed expansion of the Cambridge fire and EMS station; a proposed solar farm in the town of Christiana; and the impact of Covid-19 on local municipal finances.
Finally, as a team, Westberg and Saemann won second-place for their local Covid-19 coverage.
Saemann has been managing editor of the Cambridge News & Deerfield Independent since 2016. Westberg has been associate editor since 2018.
