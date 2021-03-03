A larger Deerfield library would let staff and users spread out, post-Covid

Before COVID-19, the Deerfield Public Library was a busy heart of the community.
It drew crowds year-round through its array of popular programming, from preschool story hour to summertime magicians, adult book clubs and chair yoga. There were annual Christmas tree lightings, stuffed animal sleepovers and traveling speakers.
There was always something happening, beyond borrowing books.
The community has missed the library space this year.
Library staff have been in the building, processing holds and returns, moderating virtual book clubs and preparing materials for curbside pickup. They’ve kept answering phone calls and emails.
Now, with Deerfield schools back in-person, director Leah Fritsche is regularly asked when the doors will reopen.
The short answer: the building’s small footprint is for now keeping that from happening.
Keeping library users 6 feet apart in public spaces that consist of one main room and a small meeting room, would pose significant challenges for staff, Fritsche says. The entrance — a single door that only one person can pass through at a time — is a problem of its own.
Library Board President Val Thomas says it will act on reopening the building when Fritsche is ready to make that recommendation.
Many area libraries are open, however.
Details on the status of the South Central Library System’s 65 member libraries is at www.scls.info/librariesbounceback. Only about half remain shut, the site shows.
Deerfield is allowing in-person computer use by appointment but its doors otherwise remain locked. That’s in contrast to libraries like Cambridge, which have larger buildings and have reopened for browsing.
Deerfield could not have foreseen the pandemic when it began talking a few years ago about expanding its tiny library on West Nelson Street, built in 1993.
Its delayed reopening is yet another argument for expansion.
Even as it subsides, we expect the COVID-19 pandemic will permanently alter many community members’ views on close quarters and disease transmission. Going forward, some people who once devotedly attended library events won’t be OK in crowded spaces.
A larger building would give users and library staff room to spread out so future activities can happen at everyone’s post-COVID comfort level.
A 2019 community survey showed strong support for the library expansion. And Fritsche told the village board that month that some of the needed funds had already been raised.
So, the community is behind the idea and some money is already in hand. An anticipated post-COVID desire to remain spaced out is one more reason to back the library’s expansion. The community would be well served, in ways no one was thinking about a couple of years ago, by moving ahead with the plans.
