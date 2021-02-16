The Cambridge boys basketball team won just one of its final three regular-season games as it tuned up for the start of WIAA postseason play.
McFarland 74 Cambridge 60
McFarland’s outside shooting was too much for Cambridge to contain in a non-conference loss on Feb. 10.
The visiting Spartans built a 34-18 halftime advantage, much in part to making six of its 10 3-point baskets.
Senior Oliver Kozler led the Blue Jays scoring a career-high 14 points. Jack Nikolay added 13, Aidan Schroeder scored eight and Nick Buckman and Jace Horton each chipped in seven.
Pete Pavelec led McFarland with 22.
MCFARLAND 74
CAMBRIDGE 60
McFarland 34 40 — 74
Cambridge 18 42 — 60
McFarland (fg ft-fta pts) — Nichols 4 0-0 9, Semmann 2 0-2 6, Pavelec 9 0-0 22, Werwinski 6 1-2 13, Kes 2 1-4 7, Larson 1 2-2 4, Olsen 1 0-0 2, Gillen 2 0-0 4, Chisholm 3 0-0 7. Totals — 30 4-10 74.
Cambridge — Nikolay 6 0-0 13, Horton 3 0-3 7, Ez. Stein 2 0-0 4, Buckman 3 0-0 7, Schroeder 4 0-1 8, Tesdal 1 0-0 2, Kozler 7 0-1 14, El. Stein 2 1-2 5. Totals — 28 1-7 60.
3-point goals — M 10 (Pavelec 4, Kes 2, Semmann 2, Nichols 1, Chisholm 1); C 3 (Nikolay 1, Horton 1, Buckman 1). Total fouls — M 13; C 8.
Cambridge 80 Waterloo 60
Nikolay scored 22 points to lead Cambridge to an 80-60 Capitol South win over Waterloo on Thursday.
Junior guard Eugene Wolff scored 16 points for Waterloo. The Pirates open the Division 4 regional playoffs at Horicon on Tuesday.
CAMBRIDGE 80
WATERLOO 60
Waterloo 21 39 — 60
Cambridge 40 40 — 80
Waterloo (fg ft-fta pts) — Hager 2 0-2 4; Huebner 1 2-4 5; Tschanz 2 1-2 6; Wolff 5 5-8 16; Christianson 2 2-2 6; Hensler 1 0-0 3; Ritter 4 2-3 10; Wollin 1 0-0 2; Marshall 1 6-6 8. Totals 19 18-27 60.
Cambridge — Nikolay 7 6-7 22; Heth 4 4-4 12; Harrison 0 2-2 2; Horton 1 0-0 2; E. Stein 1 0-0 2; Buckman 4 3-4 12; Kurt 1 0-0 2; Schroeder 5 4-4 16; Tesdal 0 2-2 2; Kozler 3 0-3 6; El. Stein 1 0-2 2. Totals 27 21-28 80.
3-point goals — W 4 (Huebner 1, Tschanz 1, Wolff 1, Hensler 1); C 5 (Nikolay 2, Buckman 1, Schroder 2). Total fouls — W 18; C 19.
Wisconsin Heights 78 Cambridge 75
Cambridge dropped a shootout with Wisconsin Heights in its regular-season finale on Feb. 13.
The Blue Jays were led by Nikolay’s game-high 24 points. The senior guard made 8-of-16 shots from the field, including three 3-pointers, while adding six rebounds. Jace Horton added 16 points, making four 3’s, and pulled down a team-high seven rebounds.
Cambridge finished the regular season 8-11 and 3-7 in the Capitol South final standings.
WISCONSIN HEIGHTS 78
CAMBRIDGE 75
Wis. Heights 41 37 — 78
Cambridge 37 38 — 75
Wis. Heights (fg ft-fta pts) — Buol 3 0-0 7, Parman 1 0-2 2, Barsness 8 4-6 20, Adler 1 3-4 5, Phillips 0 2-2 2, J. Brabender 4 0-0 11, Kennedy 1 0-2 3, D. Brabender 7 5-5 19, Hosking 3 3-5 9. Totals — 28 17-26 78.
Cambridge — Nikolay 8 5-5 24, Heth 4 2-2 12, Harrison 1 0-0 2, Horton 6 0-0 16, Ez. Stein 1 0-0 2, Buckman 3 0-0 7, Schroeder 4 0-0 8 Kozler 1 0-0 2, El. Stein 1 0-0 2. Totals — 29 7-7 75.
3-point goals — WH 5 (J. Brabender 3, Buol 1, Kennedy 1); C 10 (Horton 4, Nikolay 3, Heth 2, Buckman 1). Total fouls — WH 10; C 25. Fouled out — Schroeder, Kozler.
