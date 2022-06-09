The Cambridge Historic School Museum has opened for the season and is hosting a new exhibit in conjunction with the the Cambridge Foundation’s Celebration on July 9.
Short biographies of the 30 founders is one new feature in the main lobby display. Community businessmen, medical professionals, and retired men came together to establish the Foundation in 1947. Their vision has funded community enrichment in parks and recreation, the local library, historic preservation, youth programs, the school district, local emergency services, local government, arts and entertainment, and health and wellness initiatives.
The original goal of the founders was to make Cambridge “a better place to live.” This simple goal lead to the purchase of Lake Ripley Park initially. Over the years, they have funded numerous improvements at the park including the recent additions of a new bath house, playground equipment, and extensive land preservation along the beach.
The park will host a day long Community Celebration on July 9. In junction with that celebration, the museum has created boards that document the 75 year timeline of grants. Over 6 million dollars have gone into improving the community over the years. The Foundation has been instrumental in assisting community organizations, municipalities, churches, and the school district by quietly providing funds to launch new, creative ideas. The boards, illustrating the timeline of community grants, will be moved to the museum on July 16 for individuals to review who could not attend the Celebration in the Park.
In the 1970s the Foundation received its largest donation from the estate of Alvin and Irene Amundson. Their generous donation is being recognized at the museum in a second exhibit tracing the Amundson family history. The family arrived in the area in 1840 and homesteaded on the Koshkonong Prairie. The Anderson/Amundson family story is a pioneer saga illustrating how immigrants struggled and worked hard to assimilated and contributed in the Wisconsin Territory.
Last summer’s exhibit, featuring the histories of resorts on Lake Ripley, can still be enjoyed in another revamped area of the museum. The museum, 211 South Street, is open on Saturdays through September from 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Groups or individuals can tour the museum at others times by appointment.