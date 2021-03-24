The first crocus always brings seasonal renewal.
It’s been more than 20 years since I had to ask a neighbor what they were, the carefully set row of tiny purple flowers shaded by the birch tree, that the former owner of our house had so graciously bequeathed.
That neighbor smiled and shared her knowledge.
I’ve never picked crocuses, just enjoyed their perennial bloom and fade, that quickly gives way to the daffodils and tulips that are already starting to push up.
But this year, as Covid wanes, I picked a crocus and pressed it.
When I come across it in the pages of a book years from now, it will be a reminder of shots in arms and that in 2021 spring did come, at last.
It will remind me of the people I knew and loved who didn’t survive the winter, and of the hard-fought recovery of others.
I’ll think of reopening after an interminable year.
I’ll remember drinks with friends.
Gentler politics.
School buses.
Song.
Sun.
Movement.
And how creativity, bottled up by fear and grief and 1,000 layers of unknown, seeped back.
I’ve tried in this column to speak to what is possible in our small communities. Not to condemn or despair, but to hope. To chuckle over our collective rural experience and to peer ahead.
But, like trying to tap a dormant maple tree in January, words haven’t flowed this winter. Hope and a voice have been hard to summon.
But the waking of the crocuses might just be the balm required, to find that writer’s voice again. To – finally – speak forward.
