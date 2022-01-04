Signs that CamRock dog park may happen soon

An off-leash dog park has long been envisioned at CamRock County Park between Cambridge and Rockdale.
We hope the recent opening of a new county dog park near Oregon inches it closer to reality.
The county’s 2018-2023 Parks and Open Space Plan lists CamRock and Anderson Farm County Park in the town of Oregon among six sites for proposed future dog parks. The other four sites are in the Windsor, Cottage Grove, Cross Plains and Mount Horeb areas.
In November, the county opened the new 35-acre park at Anderson Farm County Park, its eighth dog park to be completed in recent years. Its amenities include a separate small dog area, limestone hiking trails through restored prairie, two paved parking lots with electric-vehicle charging stations, a storm water basin, restrooms, and an edible orchard.
It opens as Dane County is, this winter, in the midst of also restoring natural elements and upgrading landscaping at the Prairie Moraine County Park dog park near Verona.
We expect Dane County to announce soon which of the remaining new dog park projects is next. We hope CamRock is at or near the top of the list.
In a survey done when the Park and Open Space Plan was being drafted, county residents listed potential expansion of disc golf, dog exercise, mountain biking, trails, and camping facilities among their highest future priorities.
CamRock already checks almost all of those boxes. It has renowned recreational amenities, including mountain bike trails and Koshkonong Creek for paddling. Its sprawling 422 acres also offers playgrounds, picturesque views, prairie restorations, shelters for rent and historical elements like the new Beer Cave near Rockdale.
Having a county park just steps from downtown is also important to the Cambridge economy.
Both local and prospective residents could point to a dog park withing walking distance as one more quality-of-life element to draw and keep them here. And day-trippers would have one more reason to come here to play, more likely now with furry companions in tow.
A local group, the Friends of CamRock Dog Park, has actively campaigned for the dog park addition since forming in early 2017. It has patiently watched for movement from Dane County, knowing Anderson Farm Park was ahead in the queue.
We celebrate Dane County’s opening of the Anderson Farm Park dog park, and hope its completion means a similar project is just around the corner for CamRock.