College Corner College Corner Mar 28, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Viterbo UniversityThe following Cambridge students have been named to the Viterbo University 2021 fall semester dean’s list: Heather Brende and Ellia Will. Viterbo is a liberal arts university in La Crosse, Wis. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Moli Haak unanimous selection to Trailways-South All-Conference team, Steffi Siewert named to first team, Kylee Lonigro second team and Grace Brattlie honorable mention Deerfield families who hosted Ukrainian children await word of their safety as war escalates Boys basketball awards: Cal Fisher honorable mention for all-state, Fisher and Dayton Lasack named to Trailways-South All-Conference first team; Tommy Lees named to second team and Martin Kimmel an honorable mention Cambridge softball looks to build off success from last season Contested village board, school board, county board races on the April 5 ballot Latest e-Edition Cambridge News & Deerfield Independent To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!