Aug. 5 Art and Life Calendar

CAMBRIDGE
Library hours extended
The Cambridge Community Library’s new extended hours began July 6. The hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday; 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday; and 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday. This includes both drive-up window and in-building services. More information: (608) 423-3900.
Library Storywalk
The Cambridge Community Library has a new Storywalk, “From Head to Toe,” by Eric Carle. It begins at the library, 101 Spring Water Alley, and proceeds to about a dozen different sites at downtown area businesses and organizations. It will be available through Aug. 17. More information: (608) 423-3900.
Aug. 5: Outdoor Knitting Group
A free outdoor knitting group organized by Kaleidoscope Fibers in Cambridge is meeting Thursdays from 9:30 to 11 a.m. in Veteran’s Park in downtown Cambridge. Bring a project and a chair. More information: kafibers@gmail.com.
Aug. 5: CamRock Thursday Night Rides
Capital Off Road Pathfinders sponsors weekly Thursday night rides from 6-9 p.m. in CamRock County Park. All ages, genders and abilities are welcome. Rides begin at the Cambridge trailhead on Water Street at 6 p.m. and participants are generally split into multiple groups based on interest and ability. More information: www.madcitydirt.com
Aug. 5: Community Cafe
The Cambridge Foundation will host the free Community Cafe on Thursday, Aug. 5 at Ripley Park. More information: (608) 423-8142.
Aug. 6-7: Cambridge Maxwell Street Days
Maxwell Street Days returns to downtown Cambridge Friday and Saturday, Aug. 6-7. It marks a return of Maxwell Street Days, after the event was canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19. In addition to sidewalk sales and other business promotions happening both days, there will be special events including CD Players Theater’s “Frozen in Summer.” This family-friendly meet and greet will be at the Galleria 214, 214 W. Main St., on Saturday, Aug. 7 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Aug. 6-7: Library Friends Used Book Sale
The Friends of the Cambridge Community Library will hold its annual Used Book Sale Friday, Aug. 6 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday, Aug. 7 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Amundson Community Center, 200 Sprinig St. More information: (608) 423-3900.
Aug. 13: Cambridge Summer Concert
The final Cambridge Summer Concert of 2021 is 6:30-8:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 13 in Veteran’s Park in downtown Cambridge. Gomers will provide the live music. Admission is free. Madison Dane County Public Health will be at the park on each concert night, from 4-8 p.m., with a free COVID-19 pop-up vaccination clinic. The health department will have all three types of vaccines available. Concert goers are welcome to bring a picnic; food may also be available for purchase. No glass is allowed in the park.
Aug. 21: Dane County Breakfast on the Farm
The 2021 Dane County Breakfast on the Farm is Saturday, Aug. 21 from 7-11:30 a.m. at Hinchley’s Dairy Farm is located at 2844 Highway 73, Cambridge. On the menu will be scrambled eggs, pancakes, sausage, yogurt, cheese, ice cream, milk and coffee. Other dairy items will also be available to try. The cost of the event is $4 for children age 3-11, and $8 for ages 12 and up. Activities will include live music from Soggy Prairie, a kiddie pedal tractor pull, an expio area with dairy information and food samples, a horse-drawn wagon ride, lawn games, large machinery displays, cow spots and face painting, and other activities. More information: https://www.danecountydairy.com/breakfast-on-the-farm/.
DEERFIELD
Saturdays: Deerfield Farmers Market
The Deerfield Farmers Market will be open every Saturday morning from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the parking lot of Deerfield Lutheran Church, 206 S. Main Street. The 2021 market will run every Saturday through Oct. 16. More information: deerfieldfarmmarket@gmail.com.
Aug. 11: Deerfield High School Blood Drive
On Wed., August 11, the Deerfield High School Student Council is hosting a Red Cross blood drive from 1-6 p.m. in the high school commons. Please go to redcrossblood.org and sign up to donate.
Aug. 22: St. Paul's Liberty Lutheran Family Fun Festival
St. Paul's Liberty Lutheran Church in Deerfield is hosting a Family Fun Festival in Fireman's Park Sunday, Aug. 22, from 10 a.m to 3 p.m., to help raise funds to restore its bell tower. Activities will include pulled pork meals for sale, live music, a corn hole tournament, a BINGO tent, a bouncy house, face painting, a 50/50 raffle, lawn games and a loaded raffle. Raffle tickets are currently for sale at the church office and through church members. More information: (608) 764-5885.
UTICA
Aug. 5-8: Utica Fest
The 2021 Utica Fest is Thursday through Sunday, Aug. 5-8, at Utica Park on County Highway B between Stoughton and Cambridge. It will include live music, truck and horse pulls, softball, concessions and a firework show on Sunday night. Activities are being expanded this year from three days to four in honor of the festival’s 50th anniversary.The music line-up includes Cherry Pie, a rock cover band, on Thursday, Aug. 5; Kings of Radio, an 80’s heavy rock cover band, on Friday, Aug. 6; SuperTuesday, a pop/rock cover band, on Saturday, Aug. 7; and RetroBus, a rock cover band spanning four decades of music, on Sunday, Aug. 8
JEFFERSON COUNTY
Aug. 21: Jefferson County Dairy Breakfast
The Jefferson County Dairy Breakfast is Saturday, Aug. 21 from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Jefferson County Fair Park, 503 N. Jackson St. in Jefferson. It will feature products from Jefferson County, including Jones Dairy Farm Sausage, Crave Brother’s Cheese, Prairie Farms milk, and other products from local farms. Proceeds will fund scholarships for high school and college students interested in agriculture and grants for local agriculture organizations. The application deadline for scholarships and grants is Aug. 1. Applicants must volunteer at the breakfast to receive a scholarship. More information: www.jcfairpark.com/p/fair-park/dairy-breakfast