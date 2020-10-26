CAMBRIDGE
Homecoming
Cambridge is celebrating a virtual homecoming this year with dress up days and the streaming of an Oct. 26 football game. Monday, Oct. 26 is a sports dress up day. Tuesday, Oct. 27 is a decades dress up day. Wednesday, Oct. 28 is Halloween dress up day. And Friday is a blue and white dress up day. The district will hold social media costume contests on these days.
Wednesday, Nov. 11: PTO
The Cambridge PTO will meet Nov. 11 at 6:30 p.m. virtually. For access to the virtual meeting, contact cambridgewipto@gmail.com.
Friday, Nov. 13: Parents Night Out
The Cambridge Community Activities Program is having a Parents Night Out pool party for kids in grades 4K-5 on Nov. 13 from 6:30-9 p.m. at Cambridge Elementary School, 802 W. Water St. Pre-registration is required, and the event is limited to 10 children. Cost is $10 per child. Register at cambridgecap.net.
Thursday, Nov. 19: Safe at home
The Cambridge Community Activities Program is holding a Safe at Home class on Nov. 19 from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Cambridge Elementary School library, 802 W. Water Street. This class is for children ages 9-13, to teach them safe habits and what to do during emergencies. The cost is $30 for residents, and $35 for non-residents. Masks required. If the class exceeds ten, CAP will add online classes. Register online at cambridgecap.net.
Picture day
Cambridge picture day, which was scheduled on Oct. 22, has been postponed.
DEERFIELD
Thursday, Nov. 5: PTO
The Deerfield PTO meets Thursday, Nov. 5 at 6:30 p.m. virtually. For meeting access, visit the district’s social media pages.
Yearbooks
The pre-order period for Deerfield school yearbooks began Oct. 9 and ends Dec. 1. The cost is $38 for a yearbook. Yearbooks can be ordered on Skyward.
Koats for Kids
The Deerfield High School Leo Club is collecting coats, hats, gloves, mittens and scarves for Koats for Kids beginning Oct. 12. Donations can be dropped off at Deerfield Elementary School, Deerfield High School and the Deerfield Public Library.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.