CAMBRIDGE

Homecoming

Cambridge is celebrating a virtual homecoming this year with dress up days and the streaming of an Oct. 26 football game. Monday, Oct. 26 is a sports dress up day. Tuesday, Oct. 27 is a decades dress up day. Wednesday, Oct. 28 is Halloween dress up day. And Friday is a blue and white dress up day. The district will hold social media costume contests on these days. 

Wednesday, Nov. 11: PTO

The Cambridge PTO will meet Nov. 11 at 6:30 p.m. virtually. For access to the virtual meeting, contact cambridgewipto@gmail.com.

Friday, Nov. 13: Parents Night Out

The Cambridge Community Activities Program is having a Parents Night Out pool party for kids in grades 4K-5 on Nov. 13 from 6:30-9 p.m. at Cambridge Elementary School, 802 W. Water St. Pre-registration is required, and the event is limited to 10 children. Cost is $10 per child. Register at cambridgecap.net.

Thursday, Nov. 19: Safe at home

The Cambridge Community Activities Program is holding a Safe at Home class on Nov. 19 from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Cambridge Elementary School library, 802 W. Water Street. This class is for children ages 9-13, to teach them safe habits and what to do during emergencies. The cost is $30 for residents, and $35 for non-residents. Masks required. If the class exceeds ten, CAP will add online classes. Register online at cambridgecap.net.

Picture day

Cambridge picture day, which was scheduled on Oct. 22, has been postponed. 

DEERFIELD

Thursday, Nov. 5: PTO

The Deerfield PTO meets Thursday, Nov. 5 at 6:30 p.m. virtually. For meeting access, visit the district’s social media pages.

Yearbooks

The pre-order period for Deerfield school yearbooks began Oct. 9 and ends Dec. 1. The cost is $38 for a yearbook. Yearbooks can be ordered on Skyward.

Koats for Kids

The Deerfield High School Leo Club is collecting coats, hats, gloves, mittens and scarves for Koats for Kids beginning Oct. 12. Donations can be dropped off at Deerfield Elementary School, Deerfield High School and the Deerfield Public Library.

