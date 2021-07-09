Dane County grant money available for conservation projects

Dane County is now accepting applications for grant programs designed to support projects that improve, protect, and enhance Dane County’s land and water resources.
The Dane County Environmental Council, Dane County Land & Water Resources Department, and Dane County Parks have partnered to simplify and improve the grant application process. New this year, one form can now be used by applicants to apply to multiple grant programs and request native plants for their projects.
The grant programs include:
- Capital Equipment Grants for projects that improve, protect, and enhance land and water resources in Dane County and provide clear and significant public benefits and access.
- Community Partners Program provides funding for projects that promote environmental and sustainability education, conservation and restoration of Dane County’s natural resources.
- The Friends Capital Improvement Grant Program provides matching funds to Friends of Dane County Parks groups and other nonprofit organizations to implement capital improvements on Dane County park land.
“There are many dedicated conservation organizations working to improve our environment,” said Parisi. “We look forward to partnering with local groups to enhance the outdoor spaces Dane County residents and visitors enjoy.”
Applications must be received by Aug. 2 at 4:30 pm. More information, including grant applications and guidelines, can be downloaded at the Dane County Environmental Council website at: https://environmentalcouncil.countyofdane.com/Grants
For more information on the Capital Equipment or Community Partners program, contact Carrie Edgar at (608) 224-3706 or edgar@countyofdane.com. For the Friends Capital Improvement Grant program contact Joleen Stinson at 608-422-0657 or stinson.joleen@countyofdane.com