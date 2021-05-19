This week, I swallowed a bug.
Post-vaccine and newly unmasked in an indoor public space due to evolving COVID-19 rules, I emerged at night from a brightly-lit storefront.
The May flies were swarming under the awning and an unlikely one became my unwanted late-night snack.
It was a momentary shock, a forgotten sensation.
And then, as I toted my purchases to my car through the dark, mostly empty parking lot, I was struck with a strangest sense of freedom. Exhilaration.
I wanted to put my bags down and do a little dance. It was the best ending to what had been a long day.
It’s not like a haven’t inhaled bugs before.
That normally happens 100 times in a Wisconsin summer.
Except, in 2020, it didn’t.
Because for more than a year, until this week, a mask stayed tightly strapped to my face when I left a store. It didn’t come off until I was safely in the car, where neither bugs nor viruses (I hoped) could touch me.
This week, I swallowed a May fly.
That has never tasted so sweet.