The Jefferson County Fire Chiefs are working to lift the county-wide burning ban, said Cambridge Volunteer Fire Department Chief Terry Johnson.
Johnson said in an email that fire chiefs in Jefferson County are recommending that a burn ban, instituted due to the COVID-19 pandemic, be lifted in Jefferson County on May 1.
Residents who would like to burn in Jefferson County will need to contact their town board and receive a permit, Johnson said. Cooking grills and fire pits are allowed, Johnson said, as long as brush, leaves or construction materials are not burned.
The decision by the fire chiefs only applies to Jefferson County, Johnson said.
Dane County is still under a burn ban. Cooking grills and fire pits are permitted, and individual emergency burning permits in Christiana or Rockdale can be approved. People should contact the town or village board.
Burning in the Village of Cambridge, Johnson said, isn’t allowed, except in grills or fire pits.
