Jail consolidation study moves ahead

The recent decision by County Executive Joe Parisi to un-pause the jail project was the right one for Dane County. As elected officials we are all responsible for ensuring that we have a safe space for those who work, visit and reside within the walls of the jail. The current situation is unsafe and the facility does not meet standards required by PREA (the Federal Prison Rape Elimination Act) or safety standards set by the State as explained in depth by the over 1400-page jail studies completed by Mead and Hunt. With the authorization to resume the project, the architects and County Staff can proceed with their work.
While the Jail Project was approved by the County Board 4 years ago, financial roadblocks have persisted. With that in mind, and with the budget season upon us, a resolution to fund an expected shortfall of $23 million was introduced by Supervisor Tim Rockwell and co-sponsored by Supervisors Melissa Ratcliff, Jerry Bollig and Maureen McCarville, Chairs of the County’s Public Works & Transportation, Zoning & Land Regulation and Public Protection & Judiciary Committees.
The County Executive’s office, too, was exploring options to move the project along. The restart of the project will allow the true and final cost of any increases resulting from the coronavirus pandemic and its effects on labor, goods, and timing to be fully evaluated.
In agreeing to co-sponsor the resolution, Supervisor Jerry Bollig said “I have followed this project for years and I am elated to see the jail finally moving through the process and on its way to completion. Building a safe jail is fiscally responsible. Paying the costs of shipping residents to other counties for safety reasons would cause a huge financial burden for our taxpayers.”
Supervisor Melissa Ratcliff commented that “The Jail Consolidation Project will take years to complete and is based on the numerous studies and requirements that the County Board adopted throughout the past decade. It’s important that we build a safe and humane facility for residents, staff and volunteers.”
Supervisor Rockwell stated that “I ran for office on the platform of working to get this jail project completed. It is the humane thing to do. My district agrees, they put me into office and I plan to deliver.”
Supervisor Maureen McCarville noted that this project was near and dear to the heart of late Supervisor Paul Rusk. “He agonized over the awful conditions at the jail and the way people with mental health issues were often locked up for days in solitary confinement for safety reasons, and how this would only exacerbate their conditions. Paul would be so happy to see that we are finally addressing this unconscionable situation.”
Current Sheriff Kalvin Barrett and former Sheriff Dave Mahoney have stated time after time that the conditions at the jail are inhumane and unsafe.
It is time to get this project done. True criminal justice reform starts with addressing basic human needs. A safe jail environment is crucial and as basic as it gets. The current plan will move the antiquated 1950s-era jail that has 1013 beds to a facility with 922 beds that will also offer services for those needing both physical and mental health care. The new facility will meet current state standards and PREA requirements while also creating operational efficiencies.