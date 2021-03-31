At annual meetings, town electors will have last say on station expansion

Whether two area towns will fund their portions of a $6.5 million proposed Cambridge Fire and EMS expansion won’t be decided at the ballot box on April 6.
The question will, in the end, be settled at annual electors’ meetings later in April in the towns of Oakland and Lake Mills.
The April 6 referendums in the towns of Lake Mills and Oakland, to fund their portions of the $6.5 million station expansion, are advisory.
Two weeks later, at annual electors’ meetings on April 20, residents of the two towns will be asked to vote up or down on the station expansion.
Both town boards will convene immediately afterward for meetings at which they’ll vote, too.
Dave Schroeder, a Lake Mills town board members and its representative on the Cambridge Community Fire and EMS Commission, said it’s the town of Lake Mills’ interpretation that the town board must abide by a “no” vote of its electors.
“The town board would have to follow a ‘no’ vote from the electors. If the electors would ‘vote’ yes then more than likely the town board would follow that recommendation,” Schroeder said in an email this week.
“The electors do not have to follow the recommendation of the referendum. That is only a poll of the people,” Schroeder noted.
Four area municipalities — the towns of Oakland and Lake Mills and the villages of Cambridge and Rockdale – have station expansion advisory referendums on the April 6 ballot. The town of Christiana, meanwhile, has set an binding referendum on April 6.
The five municipalities cooperate to fund fire and EMS in the Cambridge area, with an annual budget based on their equalized values. The portion of the proposed station expansion cost that each would be responsible for is also based on equalized value.
About 25 percent of the $6.5 million cost, or about $1.67 million, would be Cambridge’s responsibility. Another 49 percent, or $3.18 million, would be funded by Oakland. About 20 percent, or about $1.3 million would come from Christiana; 3.5 percent, or about $227,500 from the Town of Lake Mills; and 2.5 percent, or about $162,500, from Rockdale.
Oakland Town Chairman Gene Kapsner, who chairs the fire and EMS commission, said Oakland is running an advisory referendum on April 6 only because it’s required to via an intergovernmental agreement between the five municipalities, to purchase the site of a site of Pizza Pit restaurant and small house that the station is proposed to expand onto.
Kapsner characterized Oakland’s April 6 referendum as a non-binding, informal poll. He agreed with Schroeder that, in the end, “what happens at the electors’ meeting counts.”
Oakland’s annual electors’ meeting is at 7 p.m. on April 20 at the Town Garage, N4450 County Road A, Cambridge. It’s been moved from the Town Hall to the Town Garage to accommodate a potential crowd, Kapsner said.
The electors’ meeting for the Town of Lake Mills is also at 7 p.m. on April 20, at the Town Hall, 1111 S. Main St., Lake Mills.
Schroeder said Lake Mills town residents will be offered a virtual Zoom link “if they do not feel safe,” attending in-person due to COVID-19. He said Lake Mills town residents will be allowed fully participate via Zoom, including voting.
”That would definitely be our intention, to allow them to vote,” via Zoom, Schroeder said in an email.
Oakland “does not have any Zoom plans in the works,” for its annual electors’ meeting, Town Clerk/Administrator Chris Astrella said in an email.
ChristianaBecause the town of Christiana made its referendum binding, the town board, when it convenes for a final vote on funding its portion of the station expansion, must abide by the April 6 results. Neither would electors be able to override the referendum results at an annual meeting.
Christiana is holding an annual electors’ meeting at 7 p.m. April 20 at the Town Garage, 773 Koshkonong Road. Town Clerk/Treasurer Kathy Wilson said the agenda hasn’t yet been set.
VillagesIn Wisconsin, villages and towns operate under different rules.
Villages don’t have annual electors’ meetings and the station expansion referendums in the villages of Cambridge and Rockdale are advisory.
Ultimately, the two village boards will make the final call on funding their portions of the $6.5 million cost.
Those village votes will likely happen later in April and don’t have to follow the April 6 referendum results. Some village board members have pledged, however, to vote based on referendum outcomes.
