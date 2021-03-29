March 4

Elementary school: Chicken patty, Cheez Its, grapes, green beans

Middle-high school: Chicken patty, PB&J Uncrustable, Cheez Its, grapes, applesauce

March 5

Elementary school: French bread pizza, marinara dipping sauce, apple slices

Middle-high school: Cheese or pepperoni pizza, Mr. Fish sandwich, apple slices, fresh green beans

March 8

Elementary school: Salami sandwich, ranch Doritos, string cheese, strawberry applesauce, carrots

Middle-high school: Hamburger, Italian sub, ranch Doritos, carrots, Sidekick smoothie

March 9

Elementary school: Turkey sandwich, cinnamon crackers, grapes, broccoli

Middle-high school: Turkey and provolone sub, cheddar cheese melt, nacho Doritos, broccoli

March 10

Take-home Meal TuesdayPB&J Uncrustable, Goldfish crackers, applesauce

March 11

Elementary school: Tortilla chips, cheddar cheese sauce, apple slices, carrots

Middle-high school: Walking taco with beef taco meat, PB&J Uncrustable, carrots, apple slices

March 12

Elementary school: Cheese pizza, peaches

Middle-high school: Cheese or pepperoni pizza, broccoli cheese soup with fresh roll, grapes, applesauce

