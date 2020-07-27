Deerfield students will start the school year virtually due to COVID-19, the school board has decided.
The Deerfield School Board voted Monday night July 27 to begin the 2020-21 school year virtually rather than in-person or in a hybrid way, two other options that were considered.
Administrators said they hope to transition gradually to in-person classes over the first quarter of the school year.
Superintendent Michelle Jensen said administrators had been waiting to make a decision about the fall until Public Health Madison & Dane County released its guidance on whether schools should reopen in-person, and what it would take to close them again after they reopen.
But Jensen said Monday night it seemed unlikely that guidance would come down before Aug. 3, the date that the school board wanted to make a decision by.
Board members and administrators expressed concern about waiting much longer, saying families need to be able to make childcare and work plans. And if public health guidance wasn’t expected before Aug. 3, board member Lisa Sigurslid said, there didn’t seem to be a reason to put a vote off any longer.
While administrators envision returning to in-person classes as soon as possible, Jensen said they didn’t want to reopen too quickly and risk the safety of students and staff. She said administrators also didn’t want to risk making a decision that might be reversed by Public Health Madison & Dane County in the coming weeks, as more guidance comes down.
Jensen also said she thought that moving from virtual learning to in-person learning might be easier for staff and families than opening buildings and then potentially being forced back into virtual learning if the pandemic worsens, with possibly little notice for families to make arrangements nor for teachers to switch their instruction styles.
Jensen said on Monday night that a gradual, phased-in approach to resuming in-person learning is a new part of Deerfield’s plan. The idea came from teleconference meetings with county health officials and other are school districts last week, Jensen said.
In a phased-in approach the district would gradually transition groups of students from virtual to in-person learning, using two-week periods to gauge safety.
Board members talked about the importance of connecting with families about what they might need from the school district to make virtual learning work.
Board member Autumn Knudtson asked how administrators planned to get in touch with families. She said she thought it was important to ask parents what factors might impact their succcess with virtual learning.
Jensen said that Deerfield opted not to send out a survey early in the board’s decision-making process, because she had heard from other districts that people’s opinions about instruction models were rapidly changing throughout the summer. She also wanted to avoid making people feel like the district wasn’t listening to their opinions if they were asked those on a survey, but the district went in a different direction.
While asking for their preferences on instruction models may not be the most efficient course, Knudtson said finding out whether families have access to internet and devices, need childcare or would be interested in small-group, in-person activities, could be valuable.
Knudtson thought that families might need different supports than they did in the spring, having already been through the experience of virtual learning.
One major difference from virtual learning last spring, Jensen said, will be that teachers will have access to their classrooms, unlike when school buildings were closed completely due to statewide health orders in March.
Jensen said she hopes teachers will be able to work virtually out of their classrooms, with access to materials and tools.
Once school buildings do re-open, Deerfield is also planning on offering virtual classes for students and families that don’t feel comfortable immediately returning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.