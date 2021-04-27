The Cambridge/Deerfield boys soccer team oh so to its first win of the season.

The United faced Lodi for the second time this alternate fall season, and after playing the Blue Devils to a draw in the first game suffered a 3-2 loss on April 22.

Cambridge/Deerfield (0-7-1) built a 2-1 halftime advantage, only to allow two Lodi goals in the second half.

Sugar River 4

Cambridge/Deerfield 0

Visiting Sugar River put up three first-period goals en route to a shutout on the CHS pitch April 20.

LODI 3

CAMBRIDGE/DEERFIELD 2

Cambridge/Deerfield 2 0 — 2

Lodi 1 2 — 3

Individual statistics not available.

SUGAR RIVER 4

CAMBRIDGE/DEERFIELD 0

Sugar River 3 1 — 4

Cambridge/Deerfield 0 0 — 0

First half: SR: Downing (Faber), 5:34; Faber (un), 36: 17; Faber (Stampfl), 37:45.

Second half: SR: Haltenberg (Siegenthaler), 84:36.

Saves: Not available.

