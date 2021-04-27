The Cambridge/Deerfield boys soccer team oh so to its first win of the season.
The United faced Lodi for the second time this alternate fall season, and after playing the Blue Devils to a draw in the first game suffered a 3-2 loss on April 22.
Cambridge/Deerfield (0-7-1) built a 2-1 halftime advantage, only to allow two Lodi goals in the second half.
Sugar River 4
Cambridge/Deerfield 0
Visiting Sugar River put up three first-period goals en route to a shutout on the CHS pitch April 20.
LODI 3
CAMBRIDGE/DEERFIELD 2
Cambridge/Deerfield 2 0 — 2
Lodi 1 2 — 3
Individual statistics not available.
SUGAR RIVER 4
CAMBRIDGE/DEERFIELD 0
Sugar River 3 1 — 4
Cambridge/Deerfield 0 0 — 0
First half: SR: Downing (Faber), 5:34; Faber (un), 36: 17; Faber (Stampfl), 37:45.
Second half: SR: Haltenberg (Siegenthaler), 84:36.
Saves: Not available.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.