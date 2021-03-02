Cambridge’s Mayah Holzhueter headlines three Blue Jays being recognized as all-conference players in the Capitol South Conference in 2020-21.
The 5-foot-11 junior led the Cap. South with a 19.7 points per game averaging 10.7 rebounds per night. Holzhueter also had 48 assists, 27 steals and a team-high 29 blocked shots in earning first-team honors for the second year in a row.
Holzhueter enters her senior year just 89 points away from 1,000 and has 651 career rebounds.
Also recognized were the Blue Jays’ Saveea Freeland and Taylor Stenklyft.
Freeland, a 5-9 freshman, averaged 9.9 points and 8.8 rebounds per game in her first season of high school basketball. Freeland also made 26 steals and handed out 19 assists. She was one of only two freshmen named to the entire all-conference team, joining New Glarus’ Lindsey Schadewalt.
Stenklyft, a 5-6 shooting guard, led Cambridge with 75 assists and 20 made 3-pointers while averaging 5.1 ppg.
Marshall’s Anna Lutz was named the Capitol South Conference Player of the Year.
2020-21 CAPITOL SOUTH CONFERENCE
GIRLS BASKETBALL TEAM
First Team
Anna Lutz Marshall 6-1 **Sr.
Laura Nickel Marshall 6-0 **Sr.
Jaylynn Benson New Glarus 5-7 Sr.
Mayah Holzhueter Cambridge 5-11 Jr.
Skyler Powers Waterloo 5-9 Sr.
**unanimous
Second Team
Lindsey Schadewalt New Glarus 5-9 Fr.
Callie Smith Belleville 6-0 Jr.
Mya Andrews Marshall 5-9 Sr.
Saveea Freeland Cambridge 5-9 Fr.
Hana King Wis. Heights 5-5 Sr.
Honorable Mention
Shealyn Klosterman-Havens New Glarus 5-4 Sr.
Taylor Stenklyft Cambridge 5-6 Jr.
Julia Asik Waterloo 5-9 So.
Kylee Doherty Wis. Heights 5-9 Jr.
Ava Foley Belleville 5-9 Jr.
CAPITOL SOUTH PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Anna Lutz — Marshall
