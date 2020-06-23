DEERFIELD
The Deerfield School District is offering free meals for students age 18 and under in the district until June 30. Meals can be picked up at 340 W. Quarry St., from 11-11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. Delivery is also available upon request. Families should sign up for meals for the upcoming week on the district’s website, deerfield.k12.wi.us.
Thursday, June 25
Chicken Teriyaki, brown rice, broccoli, pineapple, milk
Friday, June 26
French bread pizza, marinara sauce, grapes, milk
Monday, June 29
(Two meals)
Mac and cheese, dinner roll, fruit, vegetable, milk
PBJ, string cheese, fruit, vegetable, milk
CAMBRIDGE
The Cambridge School District is offering free breakfast and lunch to any child 18. Families can pick up meals on Monday and Wednesday from 10:30-11:30 a.m. at 802 W. Water St. No paperwork needed. If interested, contact the Cambridge food service director Janice Murray at (608) 423-9727 extension 1116 or jmurray@cambridge.k12.wi.us. The district is also collecting donations for Everybody Eats, a district meal program. Donations can be made at the Badger Bank drive-up window.
