Dane County will set listening session on solar farm proposal

Three Cambridge-area residents spoke out at a Dane County meeting on June 8, against the proposed development of a utility-scale solar farm in the towns of Christiana and Deerfield.
After listing to their comments, the county’s Zoning and Land Regulation Committee voted to set a listening session soon to hear more from area residents, on the solar plan. A date for that listening session is pending.
Committee members stressed that it would not officially be a public hearing, but rather an informal opportunity for local residents to share their thoughts, after the committee afforded a similar forum to Chicago renewable energy developer Invenergy, LLC, in April.
“I just want to make sure that what we’re doing is equal,” to the time given to Invenergy, and that local residents understand the committee will take no action at the session, committee member Steven Peters said.
Roxann Engelstad of the town of Christiana said the proposed 300-megawatt solar farm and 165-megawatt battery storage facility would be in addition to a significant amount of energy infrastructure already located in the town, including a natural gas-fired power plant, a series of high-voltage transmission lines and a substation “so large it was recently fortified with concrete walls and security gates.”
In an April 15 filing with the Public Service Commission, for a certificate of public convenience and necessity, Delaware-based Koshkonong Solar Energy Center, LLC, said it would initially own and operate the 300-megawatt solar farm that is proposed to spread over about 6,300 acres in the towns of Deerfield and Christiana.
Koshkonong Solar Energy Center is a wholly owned subsidiary of Invenergy Solar Development North America, LLC, and an affiliate of Invenergy, LLC, of Chicago, that filing said.
The Public Service Commission is expected to take 6-9 months to approve that certificate of public convenience and necessity application.
And in a joint April 30 filing with the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin, Wisconsin Electric Power Company (WEPCO), Wisconsin Public Service Corporation (WPSC) and Madison Gas and Electric Company (MGE) said they’d like to buy the proposed Koshkonong Solar Energy Center that a Chicago renewable energy developer is seeking state approval to build.
Engelstad also said the plans threaten the village of Cambridge’s western gateway, encroaching into its extraterritorial zoning area where it envisions growing into the future. She called Invenergy’s plans “just too large and too close to Cambridge.”
“The future of Cambridge will depend on its ability to develop and grow,” she said.
Andrea Sopkovich, of the town of Christiana, asked the county to “formally evaluate,” Invenergy’s plans.
She said both the village of Cambridge and the Cambridge School District are under “serious threat,” by the solar farm that she noted would spread over about a 10 square mile area, almost as large as the city of Sun Prairie.
“The project will engulf much of the town of Christiana,” Sopkovich said.
She said there are better sites in Wisconsin for such projects.
“Dane County planning leaders should pause and consider what’s best for our county, the use of our land and the needs of our people as a whole,” Sopkovich said, adding, “before you say this is a matter for the PSC please consider your role in protecting the rights of villages, ensuring that the land is being used according to the manner in which it is zoned and your role in guiding the future growth of our county,” Sopkovich said.
And Mary Gjermo, a fifth-generation Cambridge area resident who now lives in the village but grew up in Christiana, said she expects that her ancestors who settled on the Koshkonong Prairie “would be turning over in their graves right now at the thought of this beautiful prairie becoming an energy wasteland.”
She said the short drive from Madison has long appealed to day trippers, who now pass scenic stretches of farmland.
“If Invenergy succeeds, this landscape will all be gone by 2024, replaced by thousands of acres of solar panels and one of the largest battery storage facilities in the country,” Gjermo said. “Yes, we need renewable sources of energy but not like this.”