Some area churches continue to only offer online worship and activities, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Some have added in-person events to their calendars. And some are now mixing online and in-person activities. For more detailed schedule information, and for information on how to access online events, reach out to churches directly.

CAMBRIDGE

EAST KOSHKONONG LUTHERAN

454 E. Church Rd. Cambridge

www.eastkoshkonong.org

(608) 423-3017

Brenda Lovick, Pastor

Sunday

9 a.m. Indoor Worship at Lower Church, listen outside on FM 90.9 radio or watch online

Tuesday

9:30 a.m. Facebook Live Prayers for our People

GRACE LUTHERAN ELCA

501 Skogen Rd. Cambridge

“Gathering in grace, growing in faith, serving in love.”

Communion every Sunday

gracelutherancambridge.org

Jennifer Jelinek, Pastor

(608) 423-3135

Sunday

9 a.m. Worship on Facebook Live and on Cambridge Cable (Channel 987)

10 a.m Drive-in Communion

Tuesday

10:30 a.m. Grace Gab virtual gathering. Reach out to the church for access information.

Wednesday

7 p.m. Virtual Bible Study. Reach out to the church for access information.

OAKLAND- CAMBRIDGE PRESBYTERIAN

313 E. Main St., Cambridge

(608) 423-3001

Rev. Scott Marrese-Wheeler

www.OCPChurch.com

office@ocpChurch.com

Communion celebrated the first Sunday of each month

Church office hours: Mon.-Thurs. 8 a.m.-12 p.m.

Sunday

9 a.m. Outdoor worship with communion. Reservations required by contacting the church office at office@ocpchurch.com. Please wear a mask, social distance snd bring your own lawn chair and communion elements (some form of bread and juice)

Online

Pastor Scott Marrese-Wheeler shares “Meditations in the Meadow” daily on Facebook and on the church’s YouTube channel. Worship is live-streamed each Sunday at 9 a.m. on Facebook and later uploaded to YouTube.

OAKLAND SEVENTH-DAY ADVENTIST

W8791 Advent Rd. Fort Atkinson (West Highway 12 to West Highway C to South Highway A)

Titus Naftanaila, Pastor

(608) 221-3386

Church: (920) 568-0964

ST. JAMES EV. LUTHERAN

Wisconsin Synod

415 E. North St. Cambridge

(608) 423-3550

Jeffrey L. Schallert, Pastor

stjames415@frontier.com

Sunday

10:15 a.m. Worship service

ST. PIUS X CATHOLIC

(608) 423-3015

701 W. Water St. Cambridge

www.stpiusxcp.org

info@stpiusxcp.org

Fr. David Timmerman

Online

Fr. David Timmerman has placed a recording and the text of his Homilies on the church’s website, stpiusxcp.org, and the Diocese of Madison is live-streaming Masses at: madisondiocese.org/massesonline. Mass is also rebroadcast throughout the week on Cambridge Cable.

WILLERUP UNITED METHODIST

414 W. Water St. Cambridge

(608) 423-3777

willerupumc.org

ChurchOffice@WillerupUMC.org

Marvin Singh, Pastor

Sunday

9:45 a.m. Outdoor Praise Songs (weather permitting)

10 a.m. Indoor Worship (masks recommended)

Willerup’s Youth Group (entering sixth through twelfth-grades) meets virtually Wednesdays at 7 p.m. Contact the church office for youth group access information.

DEERFIELD

DEERFIELD LUTHERAN

206 S. Main St. Deerfield

(608) 764-5566

Sarah Key, Vicar

deerfieldlutheran.wixsite.com/deerfieldlutheran

Online

Live weekly services are being held virtually. Contact the church office for access.

ST. PAUL’S LIBERTY LUTHERAN

3494 Oak Park Rd. Deerfield

www.stpll.org

stplloffice@gmail.com

(608) 764-5885

Holly Slater, Pastor

Online

Weekly devotions and weekly pre-recorded worship can be found on the churches website, www.stpll.org, under the “Online Services and Weekly Devotions” tab and on Deerfield Cable Access Channel WDEE (986).

Sunday

Pre-recorded online worship is posted every week on the church’s website and Facebook page. Drive-in worship in the church parking lot is being held on the first and third Sunday of the month at 9 a.m.

IMMANUEL EV. LUTHERAN

Wisconsin Synod

138 County Road BB

Marshall/Deerfield, WI 53559

(920) 723-1623

Paul Scharrer, Pastor

pastorps1978@gmail.com

Sunday

9 a.m. Worship

ROCKDALE

ROCKDALE LUTHERAN

107 Water St., Rockdale

(608) 423-3949

rockdalelutheranchurch.org

Richard Dowling, Pastor

UTICA

BIBLE BAPTIST CHURCH & UTICA CHRISTIAN SCHOOL

2095 Highway W, Stoughton

Paul Oatsvall, Pastor

(608) 873-7077

