Deerfield girls basketball knocked out of the playoffs by Poynette

As it enjoyed a 51-46 lead, with three minutes left against Poynette, it looked like the Deerfield girls basketball team would be advancing to the next round of regionals.
The Pumas went on, though, to hit three consecutive 3-pointers to take the lead with one minute left, giving Poynette the 60-56 win over Deerfield on Tuesday, Feb. 22. That eliminated the Demons from postseason play.
Early in the game, the Demons struggled with the Poynette zone, relying on baskets from senior forward Morgan Mack and junior guard Steffi Siewert as the Pumas took a 10-4 lead.
Providing a boost to the Deerfield offense was junior forward Moli Haak, who had missed the last six games with an injury. Haak collected an offensive rebound and was fouled on the offensive putback. Haak then hit both free throws, making the score 10-6 with 10 minutes left in the first half.
“Moli is an all-conference player, so just having her back brings a lot of stability to the middle,” said Deerfield head coach Don Schindler.
Deerfield then began to find open looks as sophomore guard Kylee Lonigro rattled in a 3-point attempt. Haak then converted an offensive putback, giving the Demons a 12-10 lead. Junior forward Grace Brattlie sank a 3-pointer and Lonigro followed suit, giving the Demons an 18-17 lead.
“Their zone is kind of predicated on playing the passing lanes, so if you can find your spots and get enough dribble penetration, you can get open looks. Kylee did a really good job of knocking down shots in the first half,” said Schindler.
Junior guard Jayden Winger and Lonigro each connected on a 3-point attempt as the Demons and Pumas traded baskets, tying the score at 28. Poynette closed out the final minute in the first half with two baskets, taking a 32-28 lead at the half.
Both offenses sputtered to start the second half as Deerfield relied on Siewert for points. A 3-point attempt was banked home by Siewert after an assist from Haak and a Siewert runner in the lane gave the Demons a 33-32 lead with 13 minutes to go.
“Steffi is just a natural competitor. She plays with her heart, and I’m fortunate to have such a nice player on my team,” said Schindler.
The Demons continued to battle on defense as Winger collected a steal and took it the other way for a layup. Haak grabbed another offensive rebound and scored, giving the Demons their largest lead of the game, 39-33 with 10 minutes to play.
Poynette began to get shots to fall as the Demons took a timeout up 45-44 with six minutes left. After the timeout, Brattlie connected on a three and Siewert, who finished with 14 second-half points, scored to increase the lead to 51-46.
The Pumas cut the Deerfield lead to 52-50 on a 3-pointer with two minutes to play, and then took a 53-52 lead after scoring on another 3-pointer on their next possession.
Siewert swung the lead back to Deerfield, scoring on a drive to the hoop. However, Poynette could not miss at the point, draining another three to go up 56-54 with a minute left.
After Deerfield missed a shot on its next offensive possession, Poynette made two free throws to go up 58-54 with 30 seconds left. Haak was then fouled and sank two free throws, making the score 58-56.
Poynette went 1-2 at the free throw line, giving the Demons a chance to tie the game. Siewert put up a three, which danced on the rim before falling out into a Poynette rebound. The Pumas put the game away with another free throw, giving Poynette (9-15 overall, 2-8 conference) the 60-56 win.
Morgan Mack graduates as the lone senior on the varsity squad.
“We’re going to miss her. She’s a great kid, and the future is really bright for her going on to college,” said Schindler.
Siewert finished with a game-high 18 points. Lonigro (14) and Haak (10) also scored in double figures for the Demons. Deerfield ends its season with a record of 16-8 overall and 12-0 in conference play.
Poynette 60, Deerfield 56
Poynette 32 28 — 60
Deerfield 28 28 — 56
Poynette (fg ft-ft tp) — Steinhorst 3 2-2 10, Walters 3 6-9 17, Meister 1 0-0 3, Berner 3 2-4 9, Wagner 4 1-1 11, Gavinski 1 1-2 3, Lapacek 4 1-2 10. Totals 18 13-20 60.
Deerfield (fg ft-ft tp) — Winger 2 0-0 5, Berge 0 0-2 0, Lonigro 4 3-4 14, Siewert 8 1-2 18, Brattlie 2 1-4 7, Haak 3 4-4 10, Mack 1 0-0 2. Totals 20 9-14 56.
Three pointers — Poynette 9 (Walters 3, Steinhorst 2, Meister, Berner, Wagner), Deerfield 6 (Lonigro 3, Winger, Siewert, Brattlie).
Total fouls — Deerfield 18, Poynette 17.