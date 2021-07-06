Dancing Goat Distillery in Cambridge will re-open its tasting room and gift shop on July 8 following a year-long shutdown for COVID-19 and construction on its building expansion project.
This is the first phase of a staged reopening that will lead to a full opening later this year when tours and distilling classes will begin.
The tasting room will be open for sampling Dancing Goat Distillery’s Limousin Rye Whiskey and Death’s Door Gin in addition to brands available exclusively on-site at the distillery.
Bar service will no longer be available except for private functions as the distillery will focus its tasting room on educating visitors on the art and science of making fine sprits, including offering samplings.
The tasting room and gift shop are at 909 Vineyard Drive, Cambridge. Hours beginning July 8 are Thursdays and Fridays from 2-6 p.m., Saturdays, 12-6 p.m. and Sundays, 12-4 p.m.
More information: info@dancinggoat.com.