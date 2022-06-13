Lake Ripley County Club Women's Organization results from May 31st, June 7

Ladies golf is now in “full swing” for the summer.
On Tuesday, June 7, the 18-hole golfers had a shotgun start. The play of the day was to take each golfer’s gross and subtract their putts.
There were three flight winners including April Mickelson with low gross and low putts, Joyce Gehler low gross and Wendy Lehr low putts, and Denise Lind with low gross and Marlene Lee low putts.
Although there were no birdies, there were three sunken approaches by Char Cederberg, Betty Litscher and Sue Repyak.
The nine-hole golfers jumped on the back nine this week. In Flight One, Virginia Newcomb took low net and split low putts with June Schuler.
In Flight Two, Gina Eggert had low net and low putts, second in the flight was a tie between Pat Gahan and Sue Adas, second in Flight Two low putts went to Sue Adas. Third place was taken by Lora Kautzer with Jane Spindler snagging low putts.
Flight Three was captured by Chris Gardenier. Gardenier also split low putts with Mary Heynis. Gina Eggert was on fire this week with two sunken approaches on the 17th and 18th holes. Lora Kautzer also made a sunken approach on the 18th..
Betty Litscher took first place in bridge this week. In second place was Virginia Newcomb, Ann Lucas in third and Sarah Baird in fourth.
Euchre was back in action this week with the following results: 1) Bernadine Christensen, 2) Pat New & Cindy Hartman, 4) Carol Zimbric and 5) Jinx Caucutt.
May 31st
It was an overcast day but favorable weather for the Lake Ripley Country Club Women's Organization on Tuesday, May 31.
The 18-hole golfers play of the day was Toss Out Worst Two. Golfers were able to deduct the worst two holes in their round.
Lisa Nelson took Flight One low score with low putts going to Lori Jensen. Flight Two low score and low putts was taken by Pat Clifford.
Wendy Lehr also took both Flight Three low score and low putts. Clifford was on fire with one of the first birdies of the season on the eighth hole. There were no sunken approaches.
Kristina Purdy captured the Flight One low net title for the nine-hole golfers this week. Purdy and Virginia Newcomb tied with low putts. Lora Kautzer took first place low net in Flight Two and low putts went to Gina Eggert.
There was a three-way tie for second place between Jackie Slinde, Pat Gahan, and Gina Eggert. Low putts in Flight Two went to Sue Adas and Vicki O’Kane.
Mary Heynis took Flight 3 low net. Heynis and Julie Clark tied for low putts. There were no birdies or sunken approaches to report.
The top Bridge winners included: 1) Wendy Lehr, 2) Betty Litscher, 3) Linda Teske. There was no euchre played this week.