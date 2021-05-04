CAMBRIDGE
May 11: Dental care program
Bridging Brighter Smiles, a Waukesha non-profit that provides dental care to children, is offering dental services to Cambridge students at school on May 11. To register, visit https://enrollment.bbsmiles.org/. For more information, call (262) 896-9891.
May 10-11: Bike helmet giveaway
The Cambridge Wellness Collaborative is giving away 100 bicycle helmets for free to students and community members on May 10 and 11, in conjunction with the Cambridge bike to school event. Helmets can be picked up Monday May 10 from 5-5:45 p.m. or Tuesday, May 11 from 3:15-4 p.m. Sign up at (608) 423-9727 extension 1103 or https://forms.gle/ssuscYUHmQs6GexY8.
May 13: Bike to School
Cambridge’s annual Bike to School event will be Thursday, May 13. Students and families are encouraged to bike or walk to school that morning. There will be a group biking to Cambridge Elementary School and Nikolay Middle School from the high school. Meet at 403 Blue Jay Way at 7 a.m. to bike together. Another group will meet at 7:15 a.m. at Westside Park, 300 W. Water St., to walk together.
May 26: Drive-through CES Art Show
Cambridge Elementary School is putting on a drive-through art show on Wednesday, May 26 from 5-7 p.m. at 802 W. Water Street, to show off the work of student artists. Drive through the parking lot and enjoy artwork created by all CES students from the car. More information: (608) 423-9272.
DEERFIELD
Walking School Bus
The Deerfield Health and Wellness Committee is holding a Walking School Bus event every Wednesday in May. Deerfield Elementary School students and families will meet at the Glacial Drumlin Trail next to Nelson Young Lumber on Main Street on May 5, 12, 19 and 26, and walk to school together. Walkers should meet at 7:05 a.m. and will leave by 7:20 a.m. Students should wear a mask and dress for the weather.
May 10: PTO
The Deerfield Elementary PTO will meet on Monday, May 10 at 6:30 p.m. virtually. Visit the Deerfield School District social media page to receive Zoom meeting access.
May 17-June 4: Summer school registration
Registration for Deerfield summer school will open on Monday, May 17 at 4 p.m. and stay open until June 4. Deerfield Elementary School is offering two sessions of summer school for students in grades 4K-8. The first session is from June 14 to July 2 and second from July 5-16. All registration will be done online at the school’s website, www.deerfield.k12.wi.us. If families don’t have internet access, they can visit the Deerfield Elementary School computer lab on May 17 from 4-6 p.m., 340 W. Quarry St. Contact Melinda Kamrath at (608) 764-5442 ext. 5201 or kamrathm@deerfield.k12.wi.us with questions.
May 19: Code meeting
There will be an extracurricular code meeting on Wednesday, May 19 at 6 p.m. in the Deerfield High School gym, 300 Simonson Blvd. Any student going into grades 6-12 next year who plans to participate in any extracurricular activity should attend. One parent or guardian should also attend. Masks are required. More information: (608) 764-5431.
May 21: Demon Dash
The Deerfield Health and Wellness Committee is sponsoring a wellness activity on Friday, May 21 to run the track at Deerfield High School, 300 Simonson Blvd. Families can visit the track from 6-7 p.m. and run or walk. Snacks will be provided, and students will receive a small token for every lap they finish. Masks are required. Students in grades 4K-6 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
May 22: Prom
Deerfield High School will be holding a Prom for junior and senior students on Saturday, May 22 outdoors at Deerfield High School, 300 Simonson Blvd. The event will include grand marches for both classes, and a formal catered meal. The junior grand march will be at 7 p.m., the senior grand march at 7:30 p.m., and dinner at 8 p.m. There will also be a post-Prom bonfire from 9-10 p.m. at the school, that all DHS students are invited to. More information: (608) 764-5431.
LOCAL SCHOLARSHIPS
Aug. 1: Jefferson County Dairy Breakfast
The Jefferson County Dairy Breakfast is scheduled for Aug. 22, and is offering scholarships to students who volunteer at the dairy breakfast. Scholarships will be available to high school seniors, or current college students, interested in a career in agriculture. The dairy breakfast is also offering grants to students in agricultural-related groups in Jefferson County to complete a project. The scholarship application is open from May 1-Aug. 1. More information: https://www.jcfairpark.com/p/fair-park/dairy-breakfast
