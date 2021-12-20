Wisconsin Department of Transportation finalizing 2050 transportation plan

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation has released a final draft of its long-range transportation plan that in coming decades will broadly influence decisions on everything from state highway projects to rail to bicycle routes.
Connect 2050 replaces Connections 2030, the state’s former long-range multimodal transportation plan, which was released in 2009. Both set a series of overarching goals and objectives that apply to all modes and means of transportation, including cars, roads, transit, biking, walking, rail, aviation and water transport, according to WisDOT.
There are no specific projects, like state highway reconstructions, listed in Connect 2050.
“Unlike a transportation project that is happening now or in the near future, Connect 2050 affects decisions about plans and projects that will be completed and funded years from now,” the Connect 2050 website says.
“This is really to set the tone,” said Alex Gramovot, planning section chief for WisDOT’s Bureau of Planning and Economic Development. “Where do we want to be by 2050 and how do we get there?”
For the next few weeks, the public has a chance to weigh in on WisDOT’s vision.
Gramovot said the draft plan plus an abundance of supplemental resources to help make it more understandable are now posted at connect2050.wisconsindot.gov.
Print copies are available upon request through the WisDOT Office of Public Affairs at (608) 266-3581 or by writing P.O. Box 7910, 4822 Madison Yards Way, Madison, WI 53705.
The Connect 2050 website’s homepage includes a link through which the public can comment on the plan. It will be live through Jan. 24, when the public comment period ends.
The website also lays out the steps WisDOT has taken to put the plan together, including conducting a statewide survey on transportation priorities that drew about 2,200 responses. And it offers a toolkit to help share about the plan on social media, with business groups, and with those who aren’t on the internet.
Connect 2050’s listed goals include ensuring that funding remains available to maintain a statewide transportation system “that is in a state of good repair, and is safe, efficient and accessible, all of which support Wisconsin’s economy and quality of life,” and ensuring adequate funding for regional and local transportation projects.
“Funding is the key to maintain and develop Wisconsin’s transportation system so that it is safe for all users, meets current and future demand, and exists in a state of good repair that facilitates lowering long-term costs,” the website says.
Gramavot said when Connect 2050 is finally adopted in coming months, it will almost immediately drive updates of other plans for specific modes of transportation. Those are regularly revised to align with the current statewide plan.
The Wisconsin Bicycle Transportation Plan, Wisconsin Rail Plan State Freight Plan, Wisconsin Pedestrian Policy Plan and Highway Safety Plan, for instance, are all due to be revised in 2022. And the State Airport System Plan is up after that, due to be revised in 2025.
Other existing plans, such as the 6-Year State Highway Improvement Plan for 2021-26, won’t have to be updated for a few more years. Viewable at https://wisconsindot.gov/Pages/projects/6yr-hwy-impr/overview/default.aspx, it details specific highway projects to be completed in all corners of the state.
Local projects listed in the State Highway Improvement Plan through 2026 include reconstruction, resurfacing and other work on Interstate 94 between Madison and Oconomowoc; on State Highway 106 in the Fort Atkinson area; on U.S. Highway 12 between Madison and Cambridge; and on U.S. Highway 151 between Sun Prairie and Beaver Dam.