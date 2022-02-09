Cambridge Memorial Day parade will return after 2-year COVID-19 break

For the first time since 2019, Cambridge will have a Memorial Day parade.
It was canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19.
Memorial Day is Monday, May 30.
A ceremony honoring veterans is also tentatively planned that day at Veterans Park downtown. It was canceled in 2020 but went on in 2021.
And Cambridge Fire Chief Terry Johnson said discussions are underway about whether a breakfast, traditionally held before the parade at the fire station on West Main Street, will happen this year. It was also canceled the past two years.
Lions Club involvement
In an organizational shift, the Cambridge Lions Club has agreed to work with a private group that has put the parade on in the past, to help host it this year. Key to that decision, said Cambridge Area Lions Club President John Sherman, was the Lions Club’s access to event insurance.
“We talked with our insurance company, and will be adding a small addendum to cover the parade,” Sherman said.
Sherman said whether the parade is fully organized by the Lions Club in future years remains to be seen.
“Right now, this is a joint venture between the Lions Club,” and a private group of local residents, including Village President Mark McNally. The village of Cambridge is not involved.
Sherman said discussions about park ceremony details are beginning now.
“We’ve just barely touched on that,” at recent meetings, he said.
Sherman said when the Lions Club heard that a new organizer was needed, it saw itself as a potentially good fit.
“We are a service organization, and that’s really what we do, service the community,” Sherman said.
The return of Memorial Day festivities “is something the community has looked forward to,” Sherman continued. “It’s the kickoff to summer, and it’s an important day to remember,” veterans.
“What are we doing it for? We are doing it to honor those people," he said.
McNally said the return of downtown Memorial Day festivities is significant.
“This event has historically, and will likely in the future, continue to define Cambridge, recognize the contributions of our military and welcome summer,” McNally said in an interview.
“This year, it looks like this is going to be happening on Memorial Day as it has in the past, with 10:30 a.m. as the parade start,” McNally further said at a Feb. 8 Cambridge Village Board meeting.