DEERFIELD WRESTLING

Deerfield wrestling competes at JV invitational in Sun Prairie

  • 1 min to read

Five wrestlers competed for Deerfield at the Sun Prairie JV Invitational on Friday, Dec. 10.

Freshman Evan Grosvold took first place in the 93-103 weight class. Grosvold earned a pin over Elijah Vik of Lakeside Lutheran and won in sudden victory over Logan Raeder of Columbus.

At 117-122, freshman Hayden Frazer scored third, getting pinned by Devin Schallert of Madison Memorial in round one before pinning Brett Thoma of Lakeside Lutheran in round two. Frazer was pinned by Andrew Pollack of Oregon in round three.

Freshman Bryce Eickhoff finished second at 135-138, scoring a major decision over Aidan Leibfried of Verona. Eickhoff scored a fall over Cameron Dominick of Lodi before getting pinned in round three by Luke Pleiss of Janesville Parker.

At 150-157, junior Hunter Milanowski scored a pin over Grant Beyer of Lodi. Milanowski placed third after getting pinned by Nolan Witkowski of Verona and Josh Swartz of Madison Memorial.

Freshman Xavier Valdes finished fourth after being pinned in the first round by Brayden Holdorf of Columbus. Brett Lux of Janesville Parker and Kamron Sarbacker of Sun Prairie scored two forfeit wins over Valdes at 187-204.

At 217-225, freshman William Brattlie finished third after losing a 5-1 decision to Paxton Krengel of Oregon and was pinned by Eddie Roelke of Columbus.

93-103: Grosvold (D) pinned Vik (L), 2:40, Grosvold (D) sudden victory over Raeder (CO), (4-2).

117-122: Schallert (MM) pinned Frazer (D), 3:59, Frazer (D) pinned Thoma (LL), 1:32, Pollack (O) pinned Frazer (D), 1:10.

135-138: Eickhoff (D) dec. Leibfried (V) (9-0), Eickhoff (D) pinned Dominick (L), 1:54, Pleiss (JP) pinned Eickhoff (D), 1:54.

150-157: Milanowksi (D) pinned Beyer (L), 1:30, Witkowksi (V) pinned Milanowski (D) (0:35), Swartz (MM) pinned Milanowski (D), 3:14.

187-204: Holdorf (Co) pinned Valdes (D), 3:50, Lux (JP) forfeit over Valdes (D), Sarbacker (SP) forfeit over Valdes (D).

217-225: Krengel (O) dec. Brattlie (D) (5-1), Roelke (Co) pinned Brattlie (D), 2:24.

