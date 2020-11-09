In a normal year, no two days are the same for Cambridge Elementary School special education teacher Mariah Turenne.
“You just have to be really flexible. That’s the same, no matter what kind of school year it is,” Turenne said.
But this year, Turenne said, “you have to be ready for anything.”
This fall, Turenne has spent her days working both in-person and virtually with kindergarten, first and second-graders who have individualized education plans (IEP), or may need additional support.
She’s bringing students into her classroom, socially distanced, modifying assignments and meeting virtually with students one-on-one.
“You just have to meet them where they’re at,” Turenne said. “That’s what our kids need.”
As the second quarter of the school year begins, special education teachers say their jobs have been challenging and productive.
Nearly 160 students in the district receive some sort of special education service, either in-person or virtual, said Student Services Director Krista Jones.
And each student’s goals and instruction may look different, based on what they need, Jones said.
While most Cambridge middle and high school students have been learning from home this year, some students have been coming into school buildings for special education services since late September.
The goal, teachers and administrators say, is to get students into a space where they’ll be successful. For some students that’s at school building, while others were deemed to be okay working virtually at home.
That commitment has been in place “since the start,” Jones said, and is expected to go on through January when other middle and high school students return.
At Cambridge Elementary School, most students are receiving their special education services in-person, because they are learning in-person. Grades 4K-2 began the year in-person, with students in grades 3-5 returning mid-September.
Before grades 3-5 returned, Jones said the district was bringing some students with IEPs in those grades into buildings.
Students were identified to return in-person based on a variety of factors including family comfort level.
“We try to really look at the students’ area of need, and who would most benefit,” said Deb Pierce, a special education teacher at Nikolay Middle School.
Cambridge High School special education students, meanwhile, join in synchronous classes throughout the day, either from the building or from home. A teacher’s assistant may accompany them in the virtual class to take notes or work with the student on projects.
CHS special education teacher Rob Nelles said he’ll additionally talk with students over the phone or hold a Google Meet to help them write papers or complete assignments, answer questions or modify activities as needed.
Nikolay Middle School special education teacher Amy Sadler similarly said she will log on to virtual classes with students who are in the building, and work with them independently.
“Because (students are) in the big class but they’re with me in my small group, I’m able to modify it so much easier than if we were in that actual classroom,” Sadler said.
She also meets virtually with students who don’t come into the building to help with assignments, and sets up virtual meetings for small groups of students who receive similar services, to work on activities together.
At CES, Turenne said the most challenging part of this year has been keeping materials clean and limiting sharing. Because students are entering and leaving special education classrooms from their home classrooms, Turenne said special education teachers are especially careful about sanitizing.
“If kids are traveling to different rooms all day, I just want to make sure we’re all being safe,” Turenne said.
“Everybody has just been so flexible and willing to do whatever it takes to make sure that (we are),” she added.
Jones called being able to offer in-person learning for some students with IEPs “the difference between a smooth transition to the start of the school year, and one that may not have been so smooth.”
Nikolay Middle School special education teacher Deb Pierce agreed, saying she didn’t think some of her students would have been as successful this quarter, had they been fully virtual. That, she said, is especially true for sixth-graders
transitioning into middle school, who are just getting to know the Nikolay staff.
Turenne said it was important to respect family’s comfort levels on returning in-person.
“I totally get why parents choose to keep their kids at home, to stay safe,” Turenne said.
Nelles and Sadler both said negotiating the steps required to turn in assignments online, is challenging for some students, affecting whether they turn in classwork. Being in the building alleviates that, they said.
And virtual learning has posed some challenges for special education teachers as well, Nelles said, like trying to build relationships through a screen.
“We’re trying to still have the connections with the students. The most difficult piece is the social emotional piece,” Nelles said.
“With any student trust is vital, but with some of our students and families, really developing that trusting relationship is imperative,”
A perk, Sadler said, is that students with IEPs who are doing virtual learning have been able to show their work in a different way than they might in a classroom, like adapting their assignments to include pictures or videos.
“It’s allowed the kids to access the material in different ways, in ways they like,” Sadler said.
While the year so far has been challenging, teachers and administrators say they’re learning from this experience.
“Special education students have to be able to adapt, and staff members have to be able to adapt along with them,” Nelles said. Virtual learning “is a teaching tool for everybody,” he said.
“I see teachers working more hours per day than ever before,” Pierce said. “They all are working so hard to make it just right.”
“On the other end of the pandemic, when we emerge, our teachers (are) going to continue to use what they’re using now. They have these tools now that they didn’t have before,” Jones said. “I do think we are going to be more skilled educators.”
